A SCOTTISH Conservative MP has claimed the SNP will not support a controversial trade bill because it would damage its goal of independence.

Andrew Bowie, speaking in a debate on the UK Internal Market (UKIM) Bill this evening, said the nationalists did not like the bill because it united the country.

The legislation is aimed at setting out how the four nations of the UK would trade internally once the Brexit transition period ends,however it caused controversy and subsequently led to the resignation of the advocate general for Scotland after government minister Brandon Lewis said it would break international law.

Some parts of the bill would override the agreement made with the EU last year on how the UK would leave the union, and the checks that would be made n goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to stop them coming in to the EU unregulated.

In his speech during this evening's debate, Mr Bowie explained: "The SNP doesn't care that this bill protects jobs, it doesn't care that it's good for business, good for the country.

"That's why they don't like this bill, because it binds the United Kingdom closer together, and that is the truth of it.

"They do not want the internal market to succeed, they do not want it protected, they do not want the United Kingdom to succeed and they will sacrifice Scotland's prosperity, Scottish jobs and anything else as long as they achieve their aim of undermining the United Kingdom and achieving separation."

The MP for West Aberdeenshire said that those who suggested the UKIM bill was a "power grab" were wrong, adding: "Every time it's been put to the Scottish National Party or anybody else who opposes this bill that the term 'power grab' is false, they cannot in any way describe one power that has been taken away from the Scottish Parliament."

Joanna Cherry, SNP MP, intervened and said it was not about naming a single power, but was about the "whole scheme".

She said: "That is not my view, it is the view of Professor Michael Keating, an already well-respected constitutional expert across these islands.

"It's the cross-cutting powers that gives not just this house, but this government, the last say across a whole range of devolved appeals which Donald Dewar devolved to Edinburgh."

Former Labour Leader Ed Miliband warned the bill could provoke a "constitutional punch-up" if it is not amended, and could "destabilise" the country.

The shadow business secretary said the bill's effects on devolution had not had as much attention due to the fact that other parts of it would break international law, but he added: “It’s a recipe for a constitutional punch-up within a very short period of the Bill becoming law and frankly if it doesn’t happen naturally it will be provoked by those who wish to have the punch-up and the Government will find itself accused, rightly, of undermining the devolution settlement.”

Mr Miliband said he felt he was "living in a parallel universe" to the Government when considering the Bill, which is supposed to decide on how goods will be traded across the UK.

He said: "This Bill has been absolutely savaged in the Lords.

“It’s been absolutely savaged not just on international law but on devolution as well, not just by opposition parties, not just by crossbenchers, not simply by the former lord chief justice or the Archbishop of Canterbury, but it has been savaged by the heart of the Conservative Party.”

He added that the Government’s offer to remove or deactivate controversial parts of the Bill linked to Northern Ireland sounded like the “beginnings of the grinding of the wheels of the climbdown”.