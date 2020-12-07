AN SNP MP has said it will soon be the time for Scotland to 'take back control' claiming a controversial trade bill is grabbing power from Holyrood.

Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South and the party's justice spokeswoman, told MPs in the Commons that what happened in Westminster was "increasingly irrelevant" to Scotland, during a debate on the UK Internal Market Bill.

MPs will vote shortly on a series of amendments made to the bill by the House of Lords, before it goes back to the upper house for further scrutiny this week.

Ms Cherry said: "Fifteen opinion polls in a row in Scotland show that voters now realise what's happening, and they don't like it and a consistent majority of well over 50% want a second independence referendum, and they want to vote for independence.

"The reality is that no matter what this house does tonight it is increasingly irrelevant to people in Scotland, and to the debate that we're having in Scotland.

"Before long it will be Scotland's turn to take back control, and we won't do so at the say-so of this house, or this government.

"We will do so at the say-so of sovereign people of Scotland."

She added: "Scotland didn't vote for Brexit, but we did fought for devolution by 74% in the 1997 devolution referendum.

"This house should not use something voters in Scotland didn't vote for, Brexit, to undermine something that we did vote for in very large numbers.

"The scheme of devolution was very clear: there was a division between reserved and devolved powers and the House of Lords have seen as to the truth-twisting of this government and the slight of hand of this government in drafting this bill."