John Swinney is facing more calls to axe next year’s Higher and Advanced Higher exams as he prepares to announce an update which could come as soon as Tuesday.

Renewed pressure on the Education Secretary follows demands from opposition leaders that the tests be scrapped.

There are concerns that allowing them to take place would disproportionately impact pupils in the most deprived areas of the country.

Next year’s National 5 exams have already been cancelled and will be replaced with teacherestimated grades after Mr Swinney said holding a full diet would be “simply too big a risk” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Concerns as S5 pupils in Scotland entered for fewer exams

Ross Greer, education spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, said: “Young people have already lost a huge amount of in-person teaching this year, with thousands losing more every day due to the pandemic and the need to self-isolate.

“One in four S4-S6 pupils has experienced a Covid-related absence, with some having missed six or more weeks, whilst others have been fortunate enough to avoid this completely.

“There is simply no fair way for all of these young people sit the same exam in May as if they’ve had an equal opportunity to prepare for it.

“Young people have experienced enough stress and anxiety in 2020 to last a lifetime and, as is often the case, it is those from the most deprived communities who have been affected the most by Covidrelated disruption.”

Mr Greer added: “It’s been clear for some time that the 2021 exams cannot take place in a fair manner.

“The education secretary must listen to teachers, pupils and parents, accept this reality and put alternative arrangements in place immediately.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are monitoring the position closely and listening to all the different views on this matter, with our priority being fairness to all learners.

“Schools and local authorities have plans in place to support remote learning for pupils who are well but have to stay off school for Covid-19-related reasons.

“Contingency plans are being drawn up to ensure fair and consistent awarding for Higher and Advanced Higher courses should exams not be possible.”

It is expected that Mr Swinney’s update, which could take place on Tuesday, will also cover arrangements for university students returning after the Christmas holidays.

A Universities Scotland spokesman said: “We hope that the Scottish Government’s guidance for the January restart will affirm the importance of offering at least an element of in-person teaching. “With asymptomatic testing now available and lessons learned from the autumn term, the priority should be minimising further disruption to students’ education and enabling their safe resumption of learning.”