MPs have reinstated controversial sections of the UK Internal Market Bill linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol and breaching international laws.
They did not require a formal vote to reinsert clauses 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46 – after they were previously removed by peers.
These clauses are connected to the Government’s moves to give ministers the power to override the Brexit divorce deal if required.
Another clause, 47, was re-added after MPs voted to reject the Lords removal of it, with 357 votes for and 268 against.
This clause surrounds the UK Government's ability to deviate from international law.
By rejecting the Lords recommendations to remove this clause, it means the Government retains the ability to break international law.
MPs also voted 359 to 265, majority 94, to disagree with Lords amendment one, which had seen peers make changes to the so-called common frameworks, which manages the extent of divergence across policy areas.
