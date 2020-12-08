THE challenge of starting a career working from home, coronavirus as a catalyst for change and life after Nicola Sturgeon were the topics discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Scotsman

Trainee solicitor Maya Allen had been looking forward to her first day at work, she said, and walking into an empty office with a mask on was not what she had envisaged.

“My first day consisted of a socially-distanced firm induction where the new trainees were shown how to use the IT equipment and meet other members of the team,” she said. “At the end of the day, we all left with a large box of kit ready to get set up at home.”

By day two, everyone was working from home and meeting colleagues virtually.

“There is a clear message coming through from the firm not to feel afraid to pick up the phone and talk to anyone at any time, and a strong emphasis on looking after employees’ mental wellbeing and being mindful of isolation from the firm’s People & Development Team,” she said. “All of the first-year trainees have weekly catch-up calls and we have all been in touch regularly. We have also had virtual lunches with the second year trainees, which are pretty informal and a great way to meet others starting out on their legal career.”

She said her law firm had embraced new social ‘gatherings’ - such as quiz nights, gin tasting and a virtual NorthCoast 500 challenge,

“The firm is planning a phased and flexible return to the office and while I understand that it won’t be happening in the very near future, I look forward to walking into a slightly less empty office - in my mask - before too long,” she said.

The Daily Mail

Ruth Sunderland said it was terrible to see the damage Covid has wrought on hospitality and retail, including some solid firms.

“But many of those going under are victims of the” she said. “The downfall of Arcadia and Debenhams came in a week when the UK approved the first vaccine – a triumph for science, but also for business, which supplied the financial support to develop the jab.”

She said the vaccine had the potential to restore confidence and spark investment but admitted it all depends on confidence which has been in short supply recently.

“Entrepreneurs and business leaders are the people who will really lead us out of the health and financial crisis,” she said. “The best thing the Government can do is give help where it can and lay off the tax increases. “

She said ministers should instead offer short-term incentives to invest in plant, equipment, skills and training.

“That would prevent scarring from the plunge in business investment, which the Bank of England says could fall by nearly 19 per cent this year, or £40billion.,” she added. “The best hope is that businesses use Covid as a catalyst for change, to boost innovation and digital skills. That would improve our lamentable productivity.

“Business is up to the challenge, as long as politicians don’t muck it up. “

The Independent

Jamie Maxwell predicted that the First Minister won’t fight another another devolved Scottish election as SNP leader after next May.

“If the SNP manages to secure and then win that referendum, Scots will go on to elect a sovereign, independent parliament, most likely with Sturgeon at its helm,” he said. “If the nationalists lose, however, Sturgeon will have little choice but to resign, much as Alex Salmond and David Cameron did following their respective referendum defeats in 2014 and 2016.”

He said it was no secret Nicola Sturgeon had been thinking about life beyond Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Angus Robertson are all believed to be potential successors, he said.

Sturgeon, he added. had been too deferential to private sector interests and reluctant to push for lasting economic change.

“Since [taking control in 2014], Sturgeon has shaped every aspect of Scottish national life,” he said. “With another pivotal election looming and support for independence inching towards the 60 per cent mark, she remains very much in charge today. Still, the end point of her career may just be creeping into sight. Her party, and Scotland, should plan accordingly. “