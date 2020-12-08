A WILDLIFE enthusiast is hoping to become the first person to run and swim the length of the Outer Hebrides - after he was stunned by the landscape flying over Scotland.

James Armour, 25, will set off on August 9 next year from Barra Head for the Butt of Lewis - a distance of close to 200 miles.

He was inspired to take up the challenge after being amazed at the rich diversity of Scotland’s sea life, which includes minke whales, basking sharks, killer whales, porpoises and bottlenose dolphins.

James, who lives in Oban, Argyll and Bute, will swim from Barra Head Lighthouse to Vatersay and then run over to Barra.

He will then swim from Barra to Eriskay, where he will run around 60 miles through South Uist, Benbecula and North Uist to Berneray, before swimming across to Harris.

The last stage will be an 80 mile run from Leverburgh, Harris to the Butt of Lewis, Isle of Lewis - totalling 185 miles.

James, a project manager for a green technology firm, is looking to complete the gruelling challenge, which includes 20 miles of swimming, in just three days.

He said: “I’m hoping to be the first person to run and swim the length of the Outer Hebrides.

“It’s been on my mind for a while.

“I used to live in Copenhagen and every time I flew home I’d look over Scotland.

“I’ve done marathons and races and then thought how I could do something back home.

“It dawned on me about the distance of the Outer Hebrides.

“Over lockdown it materialised more and more.”

James, who studied climate change at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, has been training around 15 hours per week.

However he is looking to ramp that up to between 25 and 30 hours a week next year as the start date nears.

James, originally from Edinburgh, regularly wild swims, cycles and runs long distances, but he faces stretches of up to ten miles swimming in the sea and said keeping up his calorie intake will be tricky.

A support vehicle will be on hand during his running stages and a safety boat and a kayak will accompany him during his swimming stages.

James said: “It’s a big challenge for me.

“In Copenhagen I did a lot of wild swimming.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of the running route yet.

“There will be a big chunk of swimming at the start.

“Then I’ve got the Uists which is around 100 kms of running.

“Getting the calories in will be frustrating as I’m vegan.

“I’m nervous but really excited.”

Around a quarter of all whale, dolphin and porpoise - known as cetaceans - have been spotted in Hebridean waters.

James is seeking to raise awareness of the threat to Scotland’s marine life from overfishing and pollution and also raise £10,000 for the conservation charity the Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust.

So far he has raised £875.

James said: “I’ve seen wildlife all over the world but never truly realised how much we’ve got in Scotland.

“A lot of species are going extinct because we’ve polluted the environment so much.

“They’re not going to be around for future generations and we need to do better

“I really wanted to do a race that could show off nature and offer a chance to help the wildlife.

“I’ve got a love for conservation and want to protect the environment.”

Donations can be made here https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesArmour