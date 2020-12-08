A PRESBYTERIAN upbringing where parsimony was prized, any treats had to be small enough that the associated guilt wouldn't negate their positive effects.

An aversion to extravagance has followed me into adulthood and manifested itself, as far as luxuries go, in an obsession with food and drink.

What better an inexpensive yet luxurious delight than a cake or a coffee? This, of course, immediately falls down when one starts buying a coffee every day. Especially when accompanied by the cake.

I once tortured myself by adding up everything I had spent on treat food in a year and let's just say "inexpensive" was not a reasonable descriptor.

When I worked in a coffee shop, I didn't ever drink the coffee. But, as the saying goes, you don't know what you've got til it's gone and only on hanging up my apron for the final time did I discover the multifaceted joys of a cappuccino or a flat white.

Thinking back to it, I didn't drink coffee because I didn't like the smell or the taste. That seems reasonable right? I was young. Like olives, coffee was one of these adult pursuits to which I assumed that, one day, my palate would adjust.

I still wouldn't touch an olive if you paid me good money but coffee... well now. I'm trying to remember the tipping point from viewing the stuff as vile, fag ash-esque poison to life's best comfort.

There maybe was some stand out brew that lured me to a passion for hot caffeine but, if there is, I can't think of it.

More likely it was the slow creep of a habit forming.

I mull this over because a small headline yesterday caught my eye. Coffee lovers, it said, don't like the drink any more than anyone else... they just think they do.

Sometimes, a penny drops. A truism chimes. A story about psychological research into addiction suddenly makes a whole load of sense.

Coffee has a pull. A cup of coffee is comforting, filling. It adds a sense of occasion to an ordinary day. I can't go anywhere without stopping for a coffee and am very easily impressive by all the modern accoutrement of the drink.

And yet, a nagging sense of discomfort is lurking there too. I'm not sure I actually enjoy the stuff. I want it. But I don't really like it.

Researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, in Germany, would be unsurprised. Their research found a clear link to how much coffee drinkers crave caffeine.

The notion of a coffee addict is nothing new but these findings made it clear that habitual consumers want coffee - they just don't particularly enjoy it any more than non-coffee drinkers.

I make the acquaintance of an average two cups of coffee a day. With one of these made at home and one shop bought, the local cafe makes the acquaintance of at least £25 of my money a week and more than £100 a month.

I can't bear to scale that up any further.

Supporting our local businesses is vital, but maybe, so too is acknowledging that some habits, when viewed in daylight, are best set aside.

One of the scant benefits of lockdown has been the chance to assess how we live our lives. What cuts have we made that, actually, are no loss.

What do we do out of habit, rather than pleasure.

After a brutal year of loss and anxiety, the news of the vaccine is the first spark of hope. And yet... I'm not sure I'm ready to go back into the world yet.

How ridiculous. After months of emotional and practical privations, of missing friends and not being able to hug family, I should be leaping to return to civilisation.

Could it be that so much of the weekly routine is habit, a need for structure and the comfort of a status quo rather than activities that gave any meaningful enjoyment.

Working all day in pyjamas and being delighted for an excuse not to go outdoors was novelty but has been a new habit. Not a healthy one, merely an indulgence of very worst instincts.

Life pre-pandemic was a frantic dash of always running late, always being overscheduled, never relaxing enough to find joy in my surroundings.

It doesn't take a team of researchers to work out that, like coffee, choices were not always linked to liking.

There's something freeing about that acknowledgement. Will it lead to any change? Well, I'll try to break the habit.