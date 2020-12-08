Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has "a bit of a lump in the throat" after the first Covid-19 vaccination was administered today in the UK.

The NHS has become the first health service in the world to begin rolling out Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

It is the largest-scale immunisation programme in the UK's history and comes as a much-needed boost amid the festive period.

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, received the jab at about 6.45am in Coventry on Tuesday, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination programme.

The First Minister tweeted: "Got a bit of a lump in the throat watching this. Feels like such a milestone moment after a tough year for everyone. The first vaccines in Scotland will be administered today too."

Mrs Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

The country is expected to receive 8.2% of the 800,000 doses (just over 65,500) in the first delivery secured by the UK, and more is expected to come in the weeks ahead.