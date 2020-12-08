Pupils across the country will undoubtedly want to gift their teachers a special thanks this Christmas after all their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.

For five months, teachers swapped classrooms for their bedrooms and living rooms as education switched digitally in response to Covid-19.

But on the lead-up to Christmas, there has been some confusion around the gift of giving and if it's safe to do so during a global pandemic.

Parents have questioned if it is safe to give out cards and presents to teachers amid concerns it may spread transmission of the virus.

What are the rules elsewhere?

In Ireland, schoolchildren are being encouraged not to give each other Christmas cards or presents this year due to fears over the spread of the virus.

The tradition of gifting presents to teachers will, for the first time, be broken.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, presents brought into schools will be confiscated and locked up in quarantine where they will be haded out after the festive holiday break.

What the Scottish Government has said?





Unlike the Irish Government, the Scottish Government won't be banning gift swapping in schools this Christmas.

The normal exchanging of presents can continue, however the authrotiy has strongly advised on following the rules on washing and sanatising hands when doing so.

A Scottish Government spokesman confirmed: “The normal exchanging of Christmas presents can of course continue and people should follow the usual rules on washing and sanitising their hands when doing so.”