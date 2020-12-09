ONE day, I hope, we will be able to look back on Tuesday, December 8 as a historic date, when the tide began to turn against Covid 19. As the first life-saving vaccinations were delivered, I couldn’t help thinking of some of the worst global pandemics in previous centuries. How different would the course of history have been if other killer diseases had been halted in their tracks before they did their worst?

These past few months I have been thinking a lot about our forebears.

I don’t mean those who fought in or lived through the last two world wars, even though comparisons have constantly been made between this pandemic and the Blitz. Instead, I have been turning the clock much further back, to the middle ages. It’s a period that has always fascinated me, so distant and yet still tangible all around us. I studied medieval history at St Andrews, which proved a fitting backdrop, given its colourful past, and the atmospheric ruins that still stand as a reminder.

Since the first lockdown, many of the trappings of modernity have been revealed as more superficial and ephemeral than we imagined. With shocking swiftness our daily routine has been transformed. Our minds have focussed almost wholly on survival – physical, psychological and financial. In a heartbeat, we have been plunged back into the 14th century, the heyday of the plague.

Of course I don’t literally mean we have gone back in time. Technology and scientific knowledge in the 21st century create an unbridgeable gulf between us and those ancestors who wore cowled hoods and tunics, carried knives in their boots, slept on the floor, and did not bathe from one year to the next. Yet despite our differences, in some vital, fundamental respects their era has become ours.

At the height of feudalism, only the rich could afford to relax or drop their guard. Life was lived from one day to the next, and getting by was a constant struggle. Perhaps the luckiest were those in religious orders, where food was plentiful. When they grew sick or old, they were well cared for in the infirmarium.

Other than a violent end, brought on a community by war, invaders or criminals, the greatest terror was plague, above all the ferociously fast-acting black death. Yet there were many other diseases that carried folk off between epidemics and pandemics which today never cross our minds, thanks to clean water, mass vaccinations and antibiotics. For us, death is as an affront or an injustice, a malfunction in an otherwise well-oiled system. By contrast, for medieval society it was as much a part of the daily landscape and its understanding of the world as googling or watching Netflix is in ours.

Hence the huge part played by the church. God in 1348 was no imaginary being. The fact you could not see him only strengthened his presence. He was as real as your next door neighbour, as were angels and the devil. A scarier prospect even than the plague was being condemned to an eternity in hell. Paintings and murals in medieval churches depicting the horrors of the day of judgement are a sobering insight into the terrors that filled our forebears’ thoughts. Yet is their dread of dying so very different from our own?

Last springtime, footage emerged of convoys of trucks stealthily bearing the dead through Italian streets by night, of refrigerated lorries in New York holding hundreds of corpses, and mass graves in the Middle East, presumed to have been dug for early victims of Covid. As we witnessed this, you could not put a playing card between the feelings of those living in the filthy warrens of medieval Edinburgh or London and us, today, in our high-tech, super-sanitary abodes.

Community in the middle ages was strong and resilient, not because people were any nicer than we are but because it had to be. Without charitable individuals and institutions, civilisation in villages, towns and cities would have broken down. Since so many could lose their footing, through ill-health or penury, age or disability, there had to be a network of support. The bar was not high – staying alive was sufficient – but that was the case for anyone in the lower orders, even when things were going well. Providing the needy with food and shelter was enough. The tender-hearted, who took their Bible to heart, were eager to donate, while alms-giving quietened the consciences of those uneasy about how they had come by their money. Are we any different today?

With the Covid crisis, one of the first things we saw was the rise of community spirit. Whether shopping for the housebound, banging saucepans for the NHS, or singing in Zoom choirs, there has been a concerted drive towards connecting with others in a meaningful and, one hopes, enduring way. Individuals’ own fear, and the awareness of everyone’s fragility, has brought us closer. Not all of us believe in a higher power, but an outward-looking spirit of collective compassion has been gathering pace.

There has also been a mood of reflectiveness. As a result, we are holding tighter to the essentials. They did this in the middle ages, too. Then, few had much in the way of possessions or leisure. Most people worked hard from childhood, raised a family, and had what we would consider a tragically short natural lifespan. Yet their inner lives were arguably as rich as ours, and their sense of purpose and meaning every bit as strong. In their days, as in ours, quacks and rogues took advantage of people’s credulity, ignorance and panic. But the harshness and brutality of existence also brought out kindness, caring, and selflessness, similar to what we have seen.

Ultimately, medieval folk had to put their trust in those in positions of authority, whether the church or their lords and masters. This clique was educated, unlike most of the population. In the same way, we have to trust the guidance, rules and scientific interventions of the political and medical classes. We have to put our faith in those who govern us, just as the peasantry did when listening to a priest intoning Latin, barely a word of which they understood. Like those vulnerable, helpless distant relatives of ours, what else can we do?

