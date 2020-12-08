Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the new lockdown levels in Scotland today.

The First Minister has confirmed no part of Scotland will still be under the toughest form of Tier 4 lockdown after Friday.

Ms Sturgeon said all 11 councils areas currently subject to Level 4 restrictions would move down at least one level following a “short sharp” circuit breaker.

Areas including Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and part of Ayrshire moved into these tough lockdown rules on November 20 in an attempt to slow down “stubbornly high” levels of coronavirus in the run up to Christmas.

READ MORE: Here's what could happen when restrictions end on Friday

Hinting the changes would be minimal, she said the Scottish Government would take a “cautious and careful approach”.

Professor Jason Leitch has urged caution with 11 council areas set to move from Tier 4 restrictions later this week.

When is it?





Ms Sturgeon is expected to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament at 2.20pm.

How can I watch it?





The Scottish Parliament will be showing her statement live on Scottish Parliament TV here.

Alternatively, it will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland.

You can also follow all the changes in our live blog.

What is to be expected?

Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that she would be revealing the latest Covid lockdown levels for every council area in Scotland.

All 11 areas which are currently in Tier 4 will see their lockdown levels decrease on Friday, December 11.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We have always said that those authorities would move out of level 4 on Friday, and I can confirm that remains the case."

The First Minister added that the current levels have undoubtedly helped to "reduce the prevalence" of the virus across Scotland.

Nationally, although it still fluctuates on a daily basis, the percentage of tests coming back positive has come down to much closer to 5%, which is the WHO level for assessing whether the virus is under control.

The picture varies from region to region, but the national situation is clear – the number of new cases has been falling for several weeks now.

READ MORE: Covid vaccine: Who gets it first in Scotland and how does it work?

Ms Sturgeon added: "Over the course of today, we will be considering what level should apply to these areas from Friday. Cabinet will take the decision on that tomorrow morning.

"We are also considering what changes – if any – should be made to the levels applying in other areas.

"As ever our decisions will be based on the trajectory of the virus in each local authority, as well as the need to protect capacity in the NHS and to consider the social and economic harms that come from restrictions.

"We will look at the hard indicators in each other, but also consider the wider context."