IT IS a rule of drama that the sudden revelation, the twist, the final resolution, should be postponed until the last possible moment. All’s well that ends well is a self-fulfilling doctrine in fiction though, strictly speaking, things only have to end; they needn’t end well. It’s like the old joke about how you tell a Russian comedy from a tragedy. If there’s anyone still alive at the end, it was a comedy.

But the way you know it’s the end is when there’s some sort of conclusion. It was Chekhov who is said to have maintained that a pistol hanging on the wall in act one should be fired at the end of act three; sound advice for plays and short stories, no doubt, but a distinctly alarming prospect in real life.

Chekhov’s point, however, was about eradicating the unnecessary. If only, in the real world, we could go back to act one and decide that certain bits of the story’s set-up won’t fit in with the happy ending we now have in mind, and tinker around with the original conditions.

Alas, most things just drift along endlessly without a plot. But the talks between the UK and EU over our relationship after the transition period really will have a conclusion – though probably more like the end of a story arc in a never-ending soap opera than Charlton Heston spotting the half-buried Statue of Liberty.

Hundreds of thousands of things will have to be hammered out or altered in the future, even if some sort of deal is announced this week. The same is true of the dramas in store if one isn’t reached. It’s a real deadline nonetheless, and whatever happens, by next week people will be constructing all sorts of competing narratives to account for it.

The UK Government will paint it as a triumph, naturally, or at least a plucky victory in the face of overwhelming adversity, whatever it is. If there’s anything that could be, however implausibly, described as a deal, so will the EU. Everyone else will call it a cataclysm, a recipe for disaster, the worst of all possible worlds.

Yet whatever story we tell about the point we’ve now reached, it will not follow on from any of the narratives we were expecting – like everything else that has happened since David Cameron decided he had no option but to offer a referendum. It’s hard even to remember that it’s almost exactly a year since Boris Johnson won the election handsomely on a promise to “get Brexit done”.

And while he has, after a fashion, it is clearly nothing like what was promised by the Leave side during the campaign – easiest deal ever, etc. Nor, however, has what’s followed been much like what the Remain side predicted, either. There may have been meltdown, but it wasn’t Brexit that caused it.

One big difference is that the tale of the UK and the EU is now almost exactly like any other foreign policy story. Everything is about the nitty-gritty of trade-offs (mostly about trade): the economy, reciprocal rights, visa requirements and other boring stuff that comes up in the UK’s deals with Japan, Canada, New Zealand or anywhere else. The great, mythic story of the EU and its manifest destiny has been entirely forgotten. When was the last time you heard anybody talking about the “indivisibility” of EU rules (quite a few of which have already been abandoned in these talks) or the inevitability of “ever greater union”?

A few days ago, Peter Mandelson made the extraordinary admission that much of the responsibility for Britain being out of the EU on much harder terms than either side predicted lay with Remainers who tried to overturn the referendum result (though he said he would still do the same again). Even Tony Blair has conceded that Brexit as a political argument – if not the wrangling about what happens afterwards – is over.

The great pity of all this is that the option for which both arch-Europhiles and, judging by what they said back then, the leaders of the Leave campaign would probably have settled – something like EEA or Efta membership – is now a dead duck.

Well, that’s how the story turned out, even if it is clumsy scriptwriting – something we can blame not just on Lord Mandelson, but Theresa May’s moronic “red lines” and the constantly changing demands of those, like Nigel Farage, for whom no Brexit would ever be hard enough. It may have been an unwelcome twist, but it wasn’t one that could be wished away or revised. Think of it as a bit like the moment in From Dusk Till Dawn when a fairly realistic crime film suddenly turns, with no warning at all, into a camp, blood-soaked vampire movie.

As far as both sides of the English Channel are concerned, tidying up Brexit is now just one more thing on the list. It’s not even all that firmly at the top of the list. The overwhelming reason for that is the Covid emergency.

The apocalyptic warnings of Remainers about economic catastrophe now look pretty flimsy, since both the UK and EU are in the midst of much worse anyway. Covid has cost hundreds of times more than the worst predictions of Brexit’s impact. It may even concentrate both sides on finding mutually workable solutions, rather than preserving their own positions above all.

The EU is more worried about keeping Poland and Hungary in line, and securing agreement on how much its southern members should pay towards dealing with coronavirus, than it is about the UK’s departure. The UK has spent so much that a total reconstruction of the economy is not just an aspiration, but a necessity. The issues in any EU deal are now aspects of domestic ones – restructuring, securing enough foreign workers, trying to maintain the Union, increasing trade and productivity – rather than the other way round.

Most of us still hope for some kind of deal but it’s not now a question of no deal being better than a bad deal. It’s that neither a bad deal or no deal seems like nearly as big a deal as it did this time last year.