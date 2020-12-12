Long before electric cars were all the rage, these milkmen were gliding through our streets to deliver our daily pints. In this picture, from 1984, the pair are well wrapped up with woollen jumpers. Perhaps inspired by the footballers of the day, the dark-haired man is cutting a dash with his 1980s haircut and moustache.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment