The first person in Glasgow has received their coronavirus vaccine.

Paula McMahon, 48, is a bank nurse for immunisations with the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and has been protecting schoolchildren and others from illness for years.

Now she has been on the receiving end of the needle to be the first person in Glasgow to get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's an honour," she said, speaking from the NHS Louisa Jordan temporary hospital by the riverside.

"I got my jab and then straight after I gave one.

"You do feel it's a wee bit of history. I will remember it for years in the future.

"I am looking forward to getting back to business as usual but right now I'm far more focused on, over the next few months, helping the board to get the vaccine out to the general population and to colleagues too."

The health board has a huge job on its hands, administering the vaccine to thousands across Glasgow and the wider area.

Paula said: "We're all looking forward to working really hard to make that happen.

"The more the better, we're really keen for everyone to come."

Despite being a trained nurse since 1993, Paula is not a fan of getting injected herself.

But she reassured people that the process was being handled in an exemplary manner.

"I don't like getting injections myself but to be honest, it was absolutely fine. I hardly felt it and have had no problems since.

"The process is very well organised and very well prepared for. There's lots of friendly staff to guide you and make sure you know where you're going and it's all very Covid-safe.

"We're all very practised and experienced in giving vaccinations and so you can trust you will be given a really good service when you come here.

"It will be one step closer to getting back to your family and loved ones eventually."