THE UK Government has five contingency plans to prevent delivery of a Covid vaccine being impeded by Brexit.

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the measures during a speech in the Commons about the rollout of the new vaccine, which has begun today.

Speaking in response to Labour MP Dr Rupa Huq, Mr Hancock said: “we have five contingency plans in total to ensure that we can continue with the vaccination supply no matter if there are different types of disruption.”

The health secretary has praised scientists as well as the NHS staff who have helped to deliver the vaccine to some of the most at-risk people this morning.

On Good Morning Britain, he also welled up after the first man in the country, 81-year-old William Shakespeare, received the jab, saying it made him “proud to be British”.

Mr Hancock said: “ It's been such a tough year for so many people and there's William Shakespeare putting it so simply. We've got to get on with our lives. There's still a few months to go. I've still got this worry… We can't blow it now.”