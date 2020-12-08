THE UK Government has five contingency plans to prevent delivery of a Covid vaccine being impeded by Brexit.
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the measures during a speech in the Commons about the rollout of the new vaccine, which has begun today.
Speaking in response to Labour MP Dr Rupa Huq, Mr Hancock said: “we have five contingency plans in total to ensure that we can continue with the vaccination supply no matter if there are different types of disruption.”
The health secretary has praised scientists as well as the NHS staff who have helped to deliver the vaccine to some of the most at-risk people this morning.
On Good Morning Britain, he also welled up after the first man in the country, 81-year-old William Shakespeare, received the jab, saying it made him “proud to be British”.
Mr Hancock said: “ It's been such a tough year for so many people and there's William Shakespeare putting it so simply. We've got to get on with our lives. There's still a few months to go. I've still got this worry… We can't blow it now.”
He repeated the warning when speaking to MPs this afternoon.
Asked by Conservative Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock replied in the Commons: “I very much hope so but there’s some time between now and then.
“We’ve got to temper our joy and enthusiasm at today’s announcement with the need to keep each other safe between now and then. Let’s not blow it since we can see the answer is on the horizon.”
SNP MP David Linden asked if the health secretary would ensure there were measures in place for asylum seekers, who do not have a National Health Service number could receive the jab, to which he responded that work was continuing to ensure that those who did not have an NHS number would still get the vaccine.
