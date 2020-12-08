33 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 692 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 5.5% of the total tests carried out.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 983 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

57 people are intensive care.

A total of 101,475 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

The death total from Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 3,950.