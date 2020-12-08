CONTROVERSIAL parts of an internal UK trade bill are to be removed following last-ditch Brexit talks this morning.

Three clauses in the UK Internal Market (UKIM) Bill are to be dropped following a meeting between Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič this morning.

The sections of the bill centered around the Northern Irleand Protocol, and the ability of the UK to break international law (clauses 44, 45 and 47) will now be removed, hours after MPs voted to keep them in the legislation last night.

A joint statement released by Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic explained: "Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

It said the pair had reached an "agreement in principle" on border control and entry points for checking goods including medicines, plants, animals, and animal-derived products.

It continued: “The parties have also reached an agreement in principle with respect to the decisions the Joint Committee has to take before 1 January 2021.

“In particular, this concerns the practical arrangements regarding the EU’s presence in Northern Ireland when UK authorities implement checks and controls under the Protocol, determining criteria for goods to be considered ‘not at risk’ of entering the EU when moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the exemption of agricultural and fish subsidies from State aid rules…

“In view of these mutually agreed solutions, the UK will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill.”

It comes as Boris Johnson is due to travel to Brussels this week for talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.



