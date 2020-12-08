THE PRIME Minister is "delighted" with the Royal train tour across the nation, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman for No.10 said the trip was "hugely valuable" despite criticism from some that it sent a confusing message during a time when members of the public were being advised against travelling.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, arrived at Edinburgh Waverley yesterday morning before meeting paramedics.

It was the first stop on a 1250-mile round trip across Scotland, England and Wales, in which they wanted to thank those working on the front line against coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon said the royal household had been reminded of the travel restrictions in Scotland ahead of their visit.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he would "rather no one was having unnecesary visits" as William and Kate arrived in Cardiff today, adding that he hoped their trip would not be used as an "excuse" for people to flout covid rules.

However in an unprompted statement, a No.10 spokesman said this afternoon that the trip was a "welcome morale boost".

He said: "The PM is delighted to see the warm reception the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have received on their hugely valuable train tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

“The tour will be a welcome morale boost to frontline workers who have done so much during the pandemic.”