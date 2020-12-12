Christmas concerts

The Glasgow Phoenix Choir would normally be preparing a short season of Christmas concerts. Sadly, that's not to be but they have an online concert of videos involving music from previous CD recordings; such as snippets from recent Christmas concerts; and a specially recorded multi-screen video of Schneewalzer – a favourite with audiences – involving their very good friends of Whitburn Band.

See www.phoenixchoir.org

Drive-In Show

This new Drive-In Christmas Show for families will take place on The Crichton grounds in Dumfries over two weekends this month. The hour long live spectacular will feature some well-known faces playing everyone’s favourite panto characters. The show can be viewed from the safety of your own car - Santa will even be there to deliver presents to the children.

12, 13 and 19 December with performances at 12noon, 3pm and 6pm, Tickets from £8, The Crichton, Bankend Road, Dumfries, DG1 4TA

Bright Shadows: Scottish Art in the 1920s

This exhibition is timed to mark 100 years since the dawn of the ‘Roaring Twenties’, showcasing over 35 artworks selected from the City Art Centre’s own collection of fine art. The exhibition includes oil paintings, watercolours, drawings, etchings and sculptures with featured artists such as Dorothy Johnstone, Eric Robertson and William Wilson, as well as the Scottish Colourists S.J. Peploe and J.D. Fergusson. Bright Shadows shines a light on this fascinating period, exploring the styles, ideas and events that shaped artistic practice in Scotland.

Monday-Sunday (excluding Tuesday and Wednesday) throughout December. Free, City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE

Breakfast with Santa

The popular event from Dobbies is back, enjoy breakfast as a family with Santa, including fun activities and a gift from Santa. Families will be seated and served at their own table to relax and fully enjoy the experience.

12-13 & 19-20 December. Meal prices from £8.99. Dobbies Inverness, Inshes Retail Park, Inverness, IV2 3TW

Santa on the Bus

Santa on the Bus is an annual festive event run by the Dundee Museum of Transport, where children and adults can meet with Santa and explore the museum. What’s more, the museum will personalise your child’s visit with Santa by asking for some information only Santa could know to make their visit special!

12-13 December. Tickets from £8. Dundee Museum of Transport, Unit 10 Market Mews, Market Street, Dundee, DD1 3LA

