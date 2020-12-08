Nicola Sturgeon has announced that new covid restrictions will come into place for much of the country with no area of Scotland to remain in Level 4.
Coronavirus tier levels for Scotland come into effect at 6pm on Friday 11 December except for retail which can open from 6am.
The First Minister said the prevalence of the virus has “fallen significantly” in all 11 areas in west and central Scotland in Level 4, but warned against complacency.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Glasgow and 10 areas to move out of lockdown
“In reaching decisions today, we have had to consider the potential overall impact of moving to a lower level of restrictions at the same time as the Christmas period begins in earnest.
“That has led us to a proportionate but still cautious set of conclusions.”
Five other council areas in Scotland will have restrictions eased later this week, the First Minister said.
Inverclyde, Falkirk and Angus will move from Level 3 to Level 2, while Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders will move to Level 1.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon update in full: Millions have lockdown rules changed
Level 1:
- Highland
- Moray
- Western Isles
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Scottish Borders
- Dumfries & Galloway
Level 2:
- Aberdeenshire
- Aberdeen
- Argyll & Bute
- Angus
- East Lothian
- Falkirk
- Inverclyde
Level 3:
- Fife
- Perth & Kinross
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- City of Glasgow
- South Ayrshire
- East Ayrshire
- North Ayrshire
- Stirling
- Clackmannanshire
- City of Edinburgh
- Midlothian
- West Lothian
- Dundee
- North Lanarkshire
- South Lanarkshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.