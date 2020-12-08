MOTORISTS using an iconic Scots road face more disruption tonight as the dedicated single-track diversion route is closed yet again.

The A83 at the Rest and be Thankful has been open for barely three weeks in over four months since a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

The important Highlands route was supposed to be at least partially open by mid-November once fence repairs have been complete. There is no timeline yet for the main road's re-opening.

Instead, maintenance workers are seeking to spend £1m on a barrier to protect the original alternative route, the single-track Old Military Road.

Transport Scotland-appointed maintenance firm Bear Scotland said that OMR will shut between 8pm and 5am to allow teams to carry out essential surfacing work on the road.

All traffic will be diverted between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819 from 8pm to allow teams to "safely complete the surfacing repairs on the OMR".

The alternative route has been regularly shut overnight because of concerns over landslips through heavy rain.

Bear Scotland said the overnight closure of the route will allow teams to carry out essential repairs to sections of the OMR from the north end of the route to the top Rest and Be Thankful car park.

The Old Military Road. Source: BEAR Scotland

These repairs will treat deteriorated sections of the OMR, ensuring the route provides a "safer and smoother journey" for road users.

The OMR will reopen from 5am Wednesday morning with traffic being safely convoyed on the single track road through Glen Croe.

Bear Scotland said construction continues on the temporary bund which will provide additional protection to the OMR once complete. They said that teams were working "24/7" on the barrier with work expected to be completed by Christmas.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland's north west representative said: “Tonight’s planned closure of the Old Military Road will allow our teams to safely complete essential surfacing repairs to sections of the route, ensuring it remains safe for road users.

“We’ve planned this essential work to take place overnight tonight when traffic volumes on the OMR are much lower, and we’ll use this time to safely complete as much work as we can to the OMR to ensure it remains in a safe working condition.

“As ever we thank the local community and all road users for their patience and assure them we’re doing everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

A 175m-long, 6m-high bund will eventually be positioned next to the OMR at the foot of a “vulnerable channel” formed by landslips in August and September.

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80m on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the main A83 Rest and Be Thankful route after the latest multiple slips caused by heavy rainfall.

Local residents have called for a public inquiry into the issue, demanding a permanent solution.