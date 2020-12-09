MORE than 40,000 people in Scotland are living in extreme hardship, according to a new report.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF)’s annual destitution survey has found Scotland has a higher rate of hardship than on average in the UK.

Glasgow was the only Scottish location in the report’s 10 most destitute places in the UK, with an estimated 8400 people in the city so impoverished they cannot afford living essentials.

Authors conducted surveys with people all over the country to chart the rates of poverty, and have now estimated there are more than half a million children in the UK living in extreme hardship.

According to the report, around 550,000 children in the UK are living in households which cannot afford two or more essentials including heating, clothing, food or shelter.

This has risen by 52 per cent between 2017 and 2019.

While the report acknowledged that people in Scotland struggling to get by are able to access the national Welfare Fund, it also stated that Scotland had a “relatively high” (above average) rate of people living in extreme poverty.

The average rate of destitution for the UK as a whole was 0.71 per cent of households. In Glasgow, the rate is estimated to be around 1.34 per cent, while in Scotland overall it is estimated to be around 0.78 per cent.

According to the latest national figures, there are around 2.5 million households in Scotland, with an average of 2.15 people in each household.

The report states: “In Scotland, where there is still a national Scottish Welfare Fund, administered by local authorities, interviewees were more likely to have sought and gained help from this source. However, there was a problem with unaffordable telephone-based queuing systems.”

A Scottish man over the age of 45 told researchers how he had tried to contact the fund for help, and said: “Well sometimes [I contact] the Scottish Welfare … You’re on the phone for about an hour and … I ran out of credit before I got hold of them … the number is [an] 0300 [number] … That runs away with all your money.”

The way in which Universal Credit is delivered was identified as one of the “key drivers” of the escalating situation along with “inadequate benefits”.

Neil Gray, SNP MP, said the Conservative UK Government was to blame for rising levels of poverty.

The party’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary said the Tories “must finally take responsibility” for the rise in the number of people in poverty, and said the Scottish Government “has led the way in tackling poverty”.

He said: “It is now beyond doubt that a decade of Tory austerity cuts have punished families and pushed millions of children into poverty and hardship.

“The Chancellor must reverse his government’s appalling record on poverty by introducing an emergency package to boost incomes.”

The authors of the report suggest that the Government keep the temporary £20 rise in Universal credit, and reduce the five-week wait for the first Universal Credit payment as one way to bring down the hardship levels.

Helen Barnard, Director of the JRF said: “It is appalling that so many people are going through this distressing and degrading experience, and we should not tolerate it. No one in our society should be unable to afford to eat or keep clean and sheltered. We can and must do more.

“The pandemic has shown just how much we want to look out for each other in difficult times, but the sobering truth is that even before Covid-19 hit, the number of people in destitution was rising sharply.

“Our social security system should act as an anchor to hold us steady when we’re pulled down by powerful currents like job loss, illness or relationship breakdown. “But right now, our system is not doing enough to protect people from destitution."