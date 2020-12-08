THE PRIME Minister is to go to Brussels tomorrow for crunch talks with the EU Commissioner.
In a tweet, Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she will meet with Mr Johnson tomorrow - the day the EU has set for a deadline on a trade deal with the UK.
A No.10 spokesman also confirmed the meeting, saying: "The PM will travel to Brussels tomorrow for dinner with Ursula von der Leyen to continue discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU."
It comes after Michael Gove announced earlier that the law-breaking elements of the UK Internal Market Bill would be withdrawn after a constructive discussion with European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič today.
Clauses 44, 45 and 47 - which would allow the UK to break international law surrounding the Withdrawal Agreement made with the EU last year - are to be removed from the bill.
Ms von der Leyen and Mr Johnson are to now have final talks tomorrow in Brussels in an attempt to get an agreement between the two sides.
We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement.
She said: " I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow evening.
"We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement."
It follows a length phone conversation between the pair last night, during which it is understood Mr Johnson had requested German leader Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron to join.
However, Ms Von der Leyen rejected the request.
