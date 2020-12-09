DOES ‘V’ Day signal the new dawn for the oldies amongst us? There’s every chance it could. With the news that the first person in the UK to be given the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday was an 81 year old, are we in line to see our economy being relaunched by those who will never see the right side of 50 again?

It’s the 80-pluses, all full of the Pfizer (or whichever new vaccine arrives in the weeks ahead) who will most certainly be taking to the shopping centres soon. Listen out for the gentle whirr of the mobility scooter (sounding remarkably like a hummingbird) as the first of them storm the non-essential shops.

Listen out for the gentle chatter outside Marks & Spencer and B&Q, where the car parks will be full to the brim with sensible Volvos and stuffed with free-card-carrying oldies.

Now, it may be too much to suggest that the silver surfers will booking flights to Ibiza anytime soon, checking into hotels called Hedonism and scoring tickets for that night’s foam party.

But what’s clear is the grey pound will be on the move. Already flight operators recognise the potential in opening up air corridors to those who come stapled to a vaccine certificate. “The Grey Pound represents a powerful economic entity – one the domestic travel industry is minded to cultivate to the full, as forces, including Brexit, combine to put many off overseas travel,” said research analysts BVA BDRC.

The grey pound will peek its way through many doorways first, such as the nation’s theatres and cinemas when they reopen. It will storm the nation’s bingo halls.

What this all means of course is that the older citizen will achieve a whole new level of attention – and credibility – from marketeers. “As millennials struggle with ever-increasing costs, fading hopes of buying a home and the burden of student debt, the influence of the older demographic – and their spending power – is increasingly being recognised,” said one marketing agency.

What we should remember, however, is that it’s the baby boomers who have traditionally outspent their younger counterparts across the spectrum; those born after the Second World War spend £4.3 billion more on utilities each year than those who came of age around 2000.

Now that trend will be increased. The older buyer, for example, is also moving online fast, setting trends rather than following them.

Author Arundhati Roy writes, in The Pandemic Is a Portal, “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.”

Could this pandemic offer a portal to a new appreciation of older people? Certainly, those oldies who have savings will be encouraged to spend like they were living in the late days of the Weimar Republic, or Argentina’s peso re-evaluation of the early 1980s.

Yes, we know that fear has crushed the hearts and lungs and souls of older people during this pandemic; the fear of dying, the fear of moving around, of allowing others into their homes. Lockdown has played havoc with fitness, with mental health and made it difficult to hold onto positivity.

But there is a real chance older people can now be encouraged to live their best lives. Pooling the world’s resources has meant 10 years of virus research has been carried out in 10 months. What if the shared talent and money could be re-channelled into battling cancer, dementia, motor neurone disease...

What we do know right now is the over-50s are now major influencers. Who’d have ever thought, for example, that Spam would make a comeback (although we are in a war of sorts)? As we know, young people wouldn’t eat luncheon meat if it were wrapped between two slabs of chocolate and served with a drink of their choice.

Older citz have been the ones leading the home dye revolution, because that’s what you did in the 1940s.

But such is the greys’ influence in our world, where over 50s account for almost 25m of the UK population. And according to a new study by research analysts Mintel they are likely to be major drivers of e-commerce growth.

In the UK, the grey pound now accounts for £320bn of annual household spending and it’s the over-50s who hold over three-quarters of the financial wealth.

With spending power like this all the silver haired need is a Jack and Victor mentality, a determination to seize the day – and spend the life out of it.

Now, the older amongst us may not be taking to Zoom video parties in the same way those a generation younger have enjoyed in recent months but they could be the ones taking off to Aya Napia soon.