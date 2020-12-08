NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of “totally disrespectful” behaviour after Edinburgh was told it will remain in tier 3 restrictions after an 11th-hour change of heart.

The First Minister announced that the capital will remain in tier three rules despite now having a prevalence of the virus of just 68 cases per 100,000 people and test positivity rates “are also relatively low”.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that with national restrictions being eased for five days over Christmas, it would lead to more risk of the virus surging ahead of the festive period, where rules are being relaxed across Scotland.

She said: “The imminence of the Christmas period has had an impact on our thinking. A move to level 2 in Edinburgh, would mean opening up significantly more services in our second biggest city in the two weeks before Christmas.

“That move would carry significant risk of increased transmission and for that reason, we want as much assurance as possible that the situation is as stable as possible before making that move.

“For that reason, and this has been a difficult decision, we have decided not to move Edinburgh to level 2 this week, but we will consider this again next week.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I understand in particular the frustration that the city of Edinburgh will feel. The Cabinet agonised over a couple of these decisions.

“There has been a rise in cases in recent days. There is just a need for some caution there.”

Instead, pubs and restaurants in Edinburgh will still have to close their doors at 6pm and remain banned from selling alcohol – in a further huge blow to the trade in the lead-up to Christmas.

An evidence paper released to justify the decision, shows that cases of Covid-19 in Edinburgh have slightly increased in recent days, although the city remains under the Scotland average.

The city’s SNP Lord Provost has labelled the First Minister’s decision as “a major blow at what for many is the busiest time of year”.

SNP council leader Adam McVey said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision for Edinburgh to remain in tier 3 and has called for an urgent meeting with the Scottish Government for a “full explanation”.

He said: “Our numbers are stable and have now been consistently within the rates of level 2 for some time. We know what a dire situation local businesses continue to face and the latest news will be yet another blow in the lead-up to the Christmas period – which should be their busiest time of the year.

“I’ve been strongly pressing Edinburgh’s case to move to a lower level of restrictions when safe to do so. The data suggest that time should have been now.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Glasgow and 10 areas to move out of lockdown

“It’s thanks to everyone following the guidance that our numbers have fallen and it’s why the capital’s expectation was rightly that we would be moving to level 2.”

He added: “I’ve asked to meet the Government as a matter of urgency to ensure the Government give a full explanation to the people of Edinburgh of the public health advice that they have based their decision on. I’ll also be pressing the case for additional financial support for our businesses who will need additional help following this decision.

“Despite this situation, we need to continue to do everything we can over the coming week to continue to make progress- that means following the guidance, maintaining social distancing and washing hands and using sanitiser regularly.”

Edinburgh Council’s depute leader, Cammy Day, has accused the Scottish Government of “actively damaging businesses”.

A “furious” Mr Day, who also leads the Labour group on the council, said that on Friday, council leaders were told by public health officials “we were meeting the criteria”.

He added that there were “no concerns raised” at a further meeting between the Deputy First Minister and council officials on Sunday and no discussions took place on Monday.

Mr Day said: “They make up the rules when they want to and can change the rules when they want to.

“This is a complete slap in the face for Edinburgh’s business community and citizens who have made huge sacrifices and done all that has been asked of them.”

He added: “They are now actively damaging businesses. Some businesses are locking up their doors and some people are losing their jobs, but there’s no consideration of that.

READ MORE: Majority of Scotland's pubs and bars remain on 'life support', industry warns

“Confidence in the government is now declining rapidly. This is a totally disrespectful decision that is completely unfair on people who have already been struggling for weeks and months.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Edinburgh could be moved out of level 3 and into level 2 at next week’s review, the last change expected before Christmas.

But Mr Day has warned that “no-one in the city will take that last-gasp hope with any seriousness”.

He added: “I don’t think anybody will take that with any confidence.

“There is a danger that people who have been following the rules, as they have been asked to, will now think ‘why should I bother if it’s not going to get us anywhere’.”