MARK Smith is as wrong as he could be in equating support for independence with Anglophobia ("I will never be ashamed of my enduring love for England", The Herald, December 5).

I was born and lived the first 48 years of my life in England, there is much I love about England, some of my favourite writers (such as William Blake and Charles Dickens) are English and my favourite sport is that quintessentially-English game of cricket. I also support Scottish independence, and I see no contradiction between that and my love of my English roots. When I lived in England, I saw from a distance so much to like in Scotland, particularly its literary, cultural and musical heritage and its history of radicalism. As a trade unionist I was, like so many workers in England and indeed throughout the world, inspired by Jimmy Reid and the Clyde Shipbuilders work-in in 1971. As a socialist, I have been inspired by the likes of John Maclean and Keir Hardie. In 1999, I moved to the Highlands with my husband and for 16 years we ran a bookshop and restaurant. During that time and since retiring, I can count on the fingers of one hand the occasions I have come across any Anglophobia. I have, however, sadly come across anti-Scottish attitudes on my regular visits south of the Border.

The reason that so many of us in Scotland who were born elsewhere support independence is because we want to control our own future and decide for ourselves what sort of country and society we live in, just like so many other small nations throughout the world have done. My support for independence doesn't imply I reject my English roots.

When Scotland does become independent, as it will eventually, I will still enjoy visiting friends, relatives and favourite places in England; I will still follow the English cricket team; I will still read the poetry of William Blake and the novels of Charles Dickens; I will still listen to the music of folk singers like Eliza Carthy and the Unthanks. I will also continue to enjoy the poetry of Jackie Kay, the novels of Neil Gunn and the music of the likes of Julie Fowlis and Aly Bain. I will also know that I live in a small country that has in recent years one of the best records in the world in according respect, equality and self-empowerment to gay people like me.

If the independence movement was anti-English, do you really think so many of us born in England would be supporting it?

Kevin Crowe, Wick.

MARK Smith’s article was a welcome reflection on our relationship with “the English” as it is something I have reflected on for a number of years.

I was “taught” Scottish history in primary school. This was primarily about Wallace, Bruce and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

It got a wee bit off script when we were taught about the Bonnie Prince with his band of heroic Highlanders being routed by the English Butcher, the Duke of Cumberland, at Culloden. Nothing was said about the fact that the battle was really a civil war or that a considerable proportion of Cumberland’s army was, in fact, Scottish. That would have perhaps spoiled a good story.

However, the subliminal message was always good, heroic and plucky Scotland and bad, bullying and cruel England. However, I was not allowed to develop an anti-English personality. I think this was because my parents were the Second World War generation. My father was taken PoW with the 51st Highland Division after Dunkirk and spent the rest of the war in a prison camp in Poland along with the Durham Light Infantry and made lifelong friendships with comrades from Durham, Bishop Auckland and Darlington.

Sporting rivalry, however, was always present and I will never forget being at Wembley in 1967 and Murrayfield in 1990. Sadly, somewhere along the way it turned sour.

The Wembley support changed in the 1970s from a good-natured crowd having a fun weekend to a drunken rabble whose vandalistic and hooligan behaviour caused havoc in London and considered it was their right to do so. Also, sadly, in recent times rugby fans disgraced themselves by verbally abusing Eddie Jones, the English coach, on his way home from Edinburgh Waverley. I do not recollect these actions being outrightly condemned. Regrettably, our leaders do nothing to change this attitude.

Recent independence rallies have had some sinister banners and slogans about England and the English and while also not condoned, have also not been condemned. The same can be said for disgraceful anti-English banners being displayed at our main road borders with England and at Glasgow Central station.

There is something strange in the Scottish psyche that takes as much, if not more, pleasure from England losing at sport than our own team winning. I lived and worked in England for a number of years and my children were born there. I found England and the English to be very nice, as do most Scots living there.

Perhaps to deal with the issue, some Scots should take a long hard look in the mirror.

Duncan Sooman, Milngavie.