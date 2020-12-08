A FLAGSHIP speech by Labour leader Keir Starmer on devolution has been cancelled.

The event at the University of Edinburgh was due to take place on Friday and was billed as Labour's option of a "third way" for Scotland ahead of the Holyrood elections in May.

However the John P Mackintosh lecture has now been cancelled, the Herald understands.

Mr Starmer has been self-isolating along with a large number of Labour staff after an employee contracted coronavirus, and will not be able to leave home for at least another week.

Despite not showing symptoms, the Labour leader is following the coronavirus guidelines and will not be able to leave home until December 16.

It is also thought Brexit developments could overshadow the major announcement.

Scottish leader Richard Leonard had also planned to make an announcement ahead of the lecture, however it is not known whether this too will be cancelled.

The Herald understands the event is to be rescheduled at a later date. 

 

 