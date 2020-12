WE have become a nation of crisis junkies, unable to function without our daily fix of drama and sensation. The habit worsened during the EU referendum campaign. Dealers in the sensational pushed tales of impending calamity if we didn’t leave. Thousands of immigrants would be beating a path to our door. Overblown fantasies about an additional £350 million a week for the NHS were peddled and swallowed. Then, just as we were coming down from Brexit, along came a powerful new crisis, Covid.

The crisis habit hasn’t come on suddenly, but built up over time. The tabloids have been around for many years, but became the main suppliers of the sensational from the mid-1960s. The timing coincided with shortening attention spans amongst readers and growing unwillingness to work at longer and more nuanced writing.