WE have become a nation of crisis junkies, unable to function without our daily fix of drama and sensation. The habit worsened during the EU referendum campaign. Dealers in the sensational pushed tales of impending calamity if we didn’t leave. Thousands of immigrants would be beating a path to our door. Overblown fantasies about an additional £350 million a week for the NHS were peddled and swallowed. Then, just as we were coming down from Brexit, along came a powerful new crisis, Covid.

The crisis habit hasn’t come on suddenly, but built up over time. The tabloids have been around for many years, but became the main suppliers of the sensational from the mid-1960s. The timing coincided with shortening attention spans amongst readers and growing unwillingness to work at longer and more nuanced writing.

Tabloid headlines, short sentences and even shorter words take the hard work out of thinking. Headlines that puffed, “Gotcha!” and “It Was The Sun Wot Won It” pandered to our laziness. Since then, all-pervasive social media has further undermined critical thinking and calm judgment.

Clickbait relies on our thirst for sensation and the bizarre. Social media provides a platform for sensationalists, conspiracy cranks and the downright deranged. Rapidly clicking a mouse requires neither concentration nor reflection.

Things don't necessarily have to be lengthy to be true or profound. Abraham Lincoln used the 271 words of his Gettysburg Address to place the American Civil War in its context. Now, 153 years and 29 presidents later, Donald Trump trivialised politics by sending thousands of semi-literate tweets. Laughable but effective, as he instinctively identified and plugged into the modern addiction for the short and superficial. It’s not hard to understand Make America Great Again or even Get Brexit Done. Other populist leaders have followed his lead, creating what Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum, describes as “cascades of falsehood” that represent a threat to democracy.

The threat extends beyond the political sphere. Fringe elements, including conspiracy theorists such as QAnon, opponents of 5G networks and anti-vaxxers, exploit our vulnerability and receptiveness to the soundbite, slogan and sensational. The young are most at risk and education has a vital role to help them understand and deal with the threat.

Unfortunately, the all-important skills of critical thinking and how to question sources, best developed through history, geography and modern studies, are at risk of marginalisation in an increasingly overcrowded curriculum. Many youngsters will study none of those subjects beyond early secondary. In the age of the sloganeer, the sensationalist and the snake oil salesman, those skills have never been more important.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.