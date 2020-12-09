RBS have been shamed in an annual UK-wide current account customer satisfaction survey which found that smaller newly-launched banks were the most highly rated by customers.

Starling Bank, Monzo and First Direct topped the customer score table, with users ranking the brands on their customer service, application process, communication and transparency of charges.

But Edinburgh-based RBS holds this year’s "unwanted record" for having the most two-star ratings in the survey with customers criticising its telephone service, account benefits, complaints handling, branch service and overall customer service. It faired better for online services, achieving four stars and its mobile app gone three stars.

It meant that the government-supported bank was amongst the poorest performers as consumer organisation Which? surveyed more than 4,500 members of the public on their opinions of their current account providers in their annual study.

In a separate study in February, RBS remained stuck at the bottom for personal customer satisfaction in Great Britain, and slipped to the lowest level yet in its basement position as a provider of business current accounts.

The results from Ipsos MORI, which carries out the consumer survey, found just 46 per cent of Royal Bank customers would recommend their personal account provider to friends and family. That put Royal Bank last in a table of 16 headed up by First Direct on 83%, Metro Bank on 82%, and Nationwide on 74%.

Under the leadership of chief executive Alison Rose, RBS announced in February it will switch most of its operations south of the border over to the NatWest brand that grew out of National Westminster Bank, which it bought in 2000 and which consistently polls as more popular in customer satisfaction surveys.

While the Royal Bank brand would live on in Scotland, it washoped the move will help rehabilitate the bank’s image after years of scandals following a £45 billion taxpayer rescue during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government remains its biggest shareholder with a 62.4% stake.

While RBS recieved an overall customer score of 61% in the Which survey - it managed to fair slightly better than Tesco Bank and Citibank which this year received the joint lowest customer score of 60%. Both earned just two stars for complaints handling, and Citibank also scored only two stars for customer service.

Tesco Bank is no longer accepting new current account applications.

RBS was second bottom in the rankings alongside Virgin Money, the owners of Clydesale Bank.

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: “The leading challenger banks have cemented their position ahead of many of the UK’s biggest banking brands in terms of customer satisfaction, showing that innovation and modern ideas are shaking up the market. However, it’s still good service that is truly valued by customers.

“Our research shows a clear gap between the best and worst providers and should encourage customers unhappy with their service to switch banks, as it’s never been easier.

“It’s vital that banks sign up to the industry code to reimburse blameless victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud. Current account providers that haven’t will not be named Which? Recommended Providers.”

It was Starling Bank that finished top of the 24 brands ranked in the survey, achieving a customer score of 88 per cent.

Customers praised its “clear and honest communications”, the ease of opening an account and using the app, as well as speedy responses from its “excellent” customer service team.

Monzo received the second highest customer score of 82 per cent. However, Which? has not formally endorsed the bank with its Which? Recommended Provider status as it has not met key criteria by signing up to the Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) voluntary code, where banks refund blameless victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud.

First Direct slipped from first to third place this year but achieved a score of 79 per cent, earning five stars for customer service, complaints handling, online service and its mobile banking app.

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “We are listening to our customers and constantly investing in new technology to improve our service.”