SCOTS are leaving their current jobs in unprecedented numbers in a desperate bid to get more secure work and reinstate their regular income, a new study has found.

Some one in five (22%) say they are being forced to switch to an alternative sector because of declining job opportunities in their current one.

Half of those moving said they needed to be in a sector that is more stable and that would not be impacted by the pandemic or recession with many suffering financially due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, according to the analysis by the innnovation foundation Nesta.

Yet, over half (51%) say they would be starting at the bottom if they changed careers and almost two in five (37%) say their income would likely be impacted by this move.

Millions have been facing severe threats to their job security and household finances, both immediately and in the longer term during the pandemic and particular groups of society – including low-paid workers, people in insecure roles and those under 25 – are being hit hardest.

Nesta, which launched a £3m Rapid Recovery Challenge in September to improve access to jobs and financial support for those impacted by Covid-19 say three in ten (30%) felt the looming festive period is putting an even greater strain on their finances with 15% saying they can’t even pay their bills, let alone pay for Christmas.

Tris Dyson, managing director of Nesta Challenges, said: “As we continue to feel the economic impact of the pandemic, people up and down the country are facing severe threats to their job security and household finances, and it’s clear some are suffering more than others. There are a range of ideas out there that could make a real difference to those whose jobs and money have been impacted by the current crisis but organisations need to move at pace to get these tools into people’s hands in their moment of need."

The survey, carried out between 24 and 27 November also shows that Scots say that their finances are already precarious with over a quarter (28%) saying their finances worsened due to the most recent Covid-19 restrictions. One in five (20%) currently say they feel like they’re living on the breadline, with 19% saying they’ve borrowed to get by and over a quarter (26%) say money worries are impacting their mental health.

As a result of the challenge, funded by Nesta with support from the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), JPMorgan Chase and, most recently, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), 14 organisations, including several not-for-profits, have now secured £125,000 each in funding to further develop and quickly scale innovative solutions.

Additional money provided by DWP enabled Nesta to increase the number benefitting to 14, and help even more innovators reach even more people across the UK.

Seven of the semi-finalist solutions use innovative techniques, such as algorithms and data analysis, to help people to find new jobs.

Among those benefitting is Aberdeen-based Udrafter, an online platform where businesses can access student and graduate talent on-demand. Students are paid to complete degree relevant micro-internships which provide them with work experience.

Also backed is Edinburgh-based Money Dashboard a "cash survival tool" for vulnerable people which helps people to spend less and save more by nudging them towards better money management. The tool automatically builds a personal cash flow taking into account any necessary bill payments before prompting the user to budget effectively.