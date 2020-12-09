Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwar, actress Glenda Jackson and Stanley Baxter were among those honoured at a special socially-distanced Bafta Scotland night.

The ceremony, which included two outstanding contribution awards and a new audience award, was presented digitally on last night.

Host Edith Bowman led a socially-distanced, closed-studio show alongside actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli and other guest presenters.

Gatwar picked up the best actor gong for his role as Eric in the hit Netflix TV show, while Jackson was honoured as best actress for her role as Maud in Elizabeth Is Missing.

He said: “Thank you so much for this award – it means the world to me to receive this award and be recognised in Scotland, my body home.

READ MORE: Scottish Baftas ‘more special than ever’ after pandemic impact

“It means the world to play Eric and be part of of a show that’s so empowering and inclusive.”

Jackson’s character is an elderly woman living with dementia who struggles to piece together a double mystery.

And now a word from the man himself, Stanley Baxter:



"Well, I don't think I could have been anything else but a performer!" #BAFTAScot20 pic.twitter.com/8WLYmv8OsR — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) December 8, 2020

She said she was interested in the role as conditions such as Alzheimer’s was something she had been “banging on about for quite some time”.

The actress said: “Let’s hope these particular illnesses are going to go higher up the political stepladder so we can tackle it in a comprehensive and national way.”

Meanwhile, Outlander picked up the inaugural audience award while Guilt received the best TV scripted gong, a series which director Robert KcKillop was also honoured for.

Other awards went to Astronauts for gaming, Being Gail Porter for best documentary, Greg Davies: Looking For Kes in the specialist factual category, as well as A Country Life For Half The Price in features.

Betty was honoured in the short film and animation category, Scots Squad: The Chief’s Election Interviews won best entertainment and the War Next Door: Scotland and the Troubles received a gong for news and current affairs.

The best factual director award went to Matt Pinder for his work in Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, which also picked up best factual series, while the best fiction director gong went to Robert McKillop.

Paul Laverty was awarded in the writer category award for Sorry We Missed You, while entertainer Stanley Baxter received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television gong and Phyllis Ironside was honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Craft.