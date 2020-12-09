Yesterday's tier levels announcement has provoked disappointment and the claim that the "unique rural context" of certain communities is "not fully understood".

It was revealed that there will be an easing of restrictions on gathering in homes for islands communities - but only for those which are not linked by road to the mainland.

Up to six people from a maximum of two households will be allowed to meet in private homes in Level 1 island communities.

However, islands with road links to the mainland, such as Skye, will not be included in this relaxation.

The First Minister announced the changes on Tuesday, which will come into effect from Friday.

Leader of the Highland Council Margaret Davidson expressed disappointment at the decision.

She said: “While this may be welcome news for a small number of households in island communities, the relaxation will only benefit some 300 people or less than 2 per cent of people in Highland.

"The other 98.5 per cent of the Highland population will have to continue to meet in hospitality, where this is available or suffer the isolation which these restrictions bring.”

Mrs Davidson continued : “I understand that the First Minister is taking a cautious approach however the number of positive cases remains well under 20 per 100,000.

"The First Minister refers to balancing the four harms of Covid – Highland is currently victim to the harms to the economy and to individuals of isolation and mental ill health during the coldest and darkest days of winter.

"I do not think that our unique rural context is fully understood. Many places in the Highlands are just as isolated as on any remote island.

"In many communities it is simply not possible for people to meet in a hospitality setting and where this is possible, it carries a cost for those who are on low incomes or have been financially affected by the pandemic.

"Household visits are part of Highland way of life and are not just beneficial for our wellbeing, but essential to our wellbeing. We will continue to lobby for this change and reverse the harms imposed by these continued levels of restrictions.”

​The total population of the Highland Council islands is 10,349 of which 10,008 live on the Isle of Skye. Apart from Skye the most populous islands are: Raasay (161), Eigg (83), Muck (27), Rum (22) and Canna (12).

Meanwhile, more than two million people who have been living under the strictest COVID-19 protection level for three weeks were told restrictions would be eased from Friday.

This follows improvement in the number of new cases in recent weeks in the 11 Level 4 local authority areas which will now drop down to Level 3.

Overall, half of all Scotland’s local authorities will move down a level this coming Friday.

The First Minister told Parliament: “The fall in infection rates in these areas - the most highly populated in the country - have contributed to an improvement in the situation across Scotland as a whole. All of this puts us in a much better position to cope with the inevitable difficulties of winter.

“However, it does not remove the need for a cautious approach. The risks and challenges of the next few months are clear.

“That is why, in reaching decisions today, we have had to consider the potential overall impact of moving to a lower level of restrictions at the same time as the Christmas period begins in earnest.”

Ms Sturgeon also announced that Angus, Inverclyde and Falkirk will drop a level going from 3 to 2.

Finally, Dumfries and Galloway and Borders Councils will drop to Level 1, following significant improvements in suppressing the virus in these two areas.

All other areas remain unchanged in their levels.

However, the First Minister stressed that travel restrictions remain in place and no-one in a Level 3 area, or - until Friday - a Level 4 area, should travel outside their local authority area, except for essential purposes.