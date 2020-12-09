UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two people who had the jab on Tuesday had allergic reactions.

Two NHS staff members who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday – on the first day of the mass vaccination programme – suffered an allergic reaction, the NHS in England has confirmed.

Both are recovering, it is understood.

The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of “significant” allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said that careful plans had been made for “real-time vigilance” when monitoring side effects from vaccinations and that any updates to advice for patients would be communicated “immediately”.

She told the Commons Science and Technology Committee that regulators had been aware since Tuesday night that two people who had received the vaccination had experienced allergic reactions.

“The role is before, during and after, and there is a true end-to-end looking from the scientific laboratory bench through to the patient who yesterday first received the vaccine,” she said.

“As an illustration to this, I may share with the committee that even last evening we were looking at two case reports of allergic reaction.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature but if we need to strengthen our advice now that we have had this experience in the vulnerable populations … we will get that advice to the field immediately.”

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”

Yesterday, Scotland’s first Covid-19 jabs took place in Edinburgh, with those who will be vaccinating others receiving their initial dose.

Andrew Mencnarowski, a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, was among the first in line to be vaccinated at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The hospital is one of 23 sites around Scotland that will act as vaccination centres for the priority groups.

After vaccinators receive the jab, the focus will then turn to residents in care homes for older adults and their carers, and other frontline healthcare workers.

People over the age of 80 will then receive their injections, as supply allows.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This is obviously a very welcome milestone in our collective fight against the pandemic and I am very grateful to all those who have worked so hard to ensure Scotland is ready to deliver these first Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Science has given us hope and we are starting on a journey which will eventually allow us to return to the lives we want to lead.”

She urged people to stick to the restrictions and follow public health advice to “keep suppressing the virus to as low a level as we can” while the vaccination programme gets under way.

The Scottish Government said because those being vaccinated need two doses at least 21 days apart, 50% of the vaccines will be kept back to make sure the second injection can be given within the advised timeframe.

Scotland’s deputy chief medical officer Nicola Steedman was at the Western General Hospital to see the rollout begin.

She said: “I felt genuinely privileged to see this long hoped for and clinically crucial vaccination programme begin at NHS Lothian’s Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and I would like to sincerely thank all those involved in the vast amount of work which has allowed us to reach this absolute milestone in our Covid-19 response.

“The arrival of these first Covid-19 vaccines is a huge turning point for us all, and will protect those most at risk from the serious effects of the virus, but we can’t relax yet.”

Earlier on Tuesday, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch urged Scots to be patient as the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out.

He said there are many logistical difficulties presented by the double-dose vaccine, as well as Scotland currently only having 65,000 vials, although more are expected to be delivered next week.

“(It’s a) big hopeful day but I’m trying not to get over-excited because we don’t have that many vials of the actual drug,” he told the BBC.

The make-up of the vaccine means two jabs have to be administered to ensure full protection, meaning those administering it will not be fully protected in the first few weeks of the programme.

Prof Leitch said he is confident vaccinators will be safe, adding: “They’ll be very, very careful.

“These are highly trained individuals who we’ve been working with for some weeks now, who will be given PPE, who are regular at giving injections and vaccinations, so we have no problems with them going into care homes, going into hospitals, giving vaccinations in a very, very safe way.”