GAS central heating that produces carbon emissions is set to be banned from all newly built homes in Scotland by 2025.

The Scottish Government has launched proposals for all new build homes to have heating systems that produce zero direct greenhouse gas emissions amid its pledge to become a carbon neutral country by 2045.

If approved, all heating systems in all new buildings given consent from 2024 will be built to zero emission standards and achieved from 2025 at the latest.

The UK Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has recommended the 2025 timescale for moving away from direct emissions from heating homes.

Scottish ministers have launched a consultation for views on the new build heat standard plans which also include ensuring new homes and non-residential buildings are affordable to heat, supporting the delivery of a continued supply of high quality homes and offer opportunities for retraining and upskilling workers to install zero emissions heating systems.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The pace of decarbonising Scotland’s domestic and non-domestic buildings has to increase significantly to achieve our targets on climate change. The new build heat standard will be an important contribution to this to ensure emissions from heating and cooling our buildings fall close to zero.

“We want to combine the action we need to meet the challenge of the climate emergency with our ambition to provide affordable, warm homes. We are seeking views from stakeholders on the most effective way to introduce this Standard to ensure it is deliverable and fit for purpose.”

The Scottish Government has set out its stance that heat generated by electricity or district heat networks would produce zero direct emissions. More evidence is being gathered on other technologies that could produce zero emissions or close to zero direct emissions.

Hydrogen boilers could be used if technology is scaled up, with the CCC recommending 2025 as the timescale for transitioning boilers from natural gas to hydrogen.

The committee has also recommended that sales of gas boilers should be phased out by 2033, except in buildings in zones designated for district heat or hydrogen networks.

Earlier this year, the City of Edinburgh Council confirmed all of the authority’s own housing stock will become carbon neutral.

Professor Lynne Sullivan, zero carbon building expert and chair of the chair of the Good Homes Alliance, co-chaired the Scottish Government’s new build heat standard working group.

She said: “We recognised the priority for new buildings to achieve higher efficiency and be ready for zero emissions heating sources, in line with Scotland’s world-leading climate commitments.

“We welcome the consultation on new homes, and believe the targets are achievable with existing technologies at scale. Delivery will unlock long-term economic benefits as well as future-proof Scottish homes.”