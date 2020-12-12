Holly comes into its own at Christmas and it’s easy to forget that it’s a great garden asset for the rest of the year. But in the darkest days of winter, people have always taken its green foliage as a sign of hope: the sun would return.

So why not revive this ancient, pre-Christian tree and place it centre stage? Many of us have already decorated our Victorian Christmas trees and stuffed presents underneath to tantalise the kids and entertain the cat.

We could also learn from our ancestors and place a pair of holly bushes on the doorstep to protect against any evil witches or warlocks. Although decent sized holly trees in pots are available on line, this idea may be too late for this year unless a garden centre has one. Though you could probably pick up a mini-tree for table decoration this year and gradually pot it on for the future.

Red is the traditional colour for holly berries, but there’s no shortage of other equally attractive ones. One holly, ’Ilex aquifolium’, ‘Amber’, has just received an RHS Award of Garden Merit, which is scarcely surprising. Its large clusters of yellow berries gradually turning bright orange are something else. It’s also worth looking out for Ilex aquifolium ‘Bacciflava’ with yellow berries.

Berries are the focal point for the festive season, but when choosing a new holly, be sure it’s a female so is able to provide them. Since most hollies must cross-pollinate, you’ll need male and female trees.

You can imagine my disappointment when I discovered, after planting several junipers on a bank, that they were all male. I just wished I had enough hair to pull out! And a cultivar’s name isn’t always reliable: ‘Silver Queen’ is male and ‘Golden King’ female.

But relax: some, like ‘J.C. van Toll’ are self-fertile, so you only need one.

With the new Covid vaccine, hope is in the air and planting a new holly tree sets a marker that next Christmas will be more festive. And there are hundreds of cultivars available.

One of these is Japanese holly, Ilex crenata. This species looks rather like box, it makes a compact, tidy shrub with small shiny oval leaves. The little white flowers are followed by black berries in autumn.

If yellow leaves appeal, you could be tempted by low-growing ‘Golden Gem’ with a blaze of yellow leaves. Like ‘Fastigiata’ it’s a good candidate for a container on the patio.

Foliage, unlike berries, is year-round and shiny holly leaves always make a fine garden feature. They should blend in with the summer bed, acting as a backdrop, not a major player. The gold margins to the cheery leaves of ‘Golden Queen’ and ‘Silver Milkboy’s silver splashes complement but don’t dominate a bed.

These ornamental hollies make attractive hedges. Luckily holly tolerates the savage onslaught of shears and can also be shaped as you fancy. Tennis balls, archways, on a leg as well as the traditional hedge. I’m sure my ducks would be flattered if I pruned one in their likeness.

Pruning is best done in late spring when the bush will quickly recover. But to maintain a perfect shape, you need to snip much more regularly. You could also feed with pelleted chicken manure or mulch, possibly with grass clippings, assuming you haven’t contaminated the lawn with herbicide. Inevitably when using shears, you cut through leaves which then turn brown. Simply remove these with secateurs.

Unless you’re very skilled, any shaping denies you flowers or berries. But don’t despair: string lines of fairy lights along and round the holly for Christmas.

Plant of the week

Hedera colchica ‘Dentata Variegata’ is a cultivar of Persian ivy that has broad, leathery leaves prettily splashed with cream. A vigorous grower it is more tolerant of acid soils than the common ivy.