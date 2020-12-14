Streets of Fire, 1984
After appearing in Francis Ford Coppola’s Outsiders and Rumble Fish alongside the cream of the Hollywood brat pack, Lane earned a lead role in Walter Hill’s neo-noir rock musical Streets of Fire in which she plays a rock singer kidnapped by a gang of bikers led by Willem Dafoe (sporting one of the worst haircuts committed to celluloid). A cult movie (ie, not a box office success).
Lonesome Dove, 1989
After the failure of Coppola’s The Cotton Club, Lane disappeared from the screen for a couple of years. On her return she made a mark starring alongside Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones in this Western TV mini-series based on Larry McMurtry’s novel.
Judge Dredd, 1995
Sylvester Stallone’s big screen version of the 2000AD anti-hero missed the satirical point of the character, but Lane gives a credible turn as Judge Hershey.
Unfaithful, 2002
Lane made a huge impression as a woman having an affair with a rare book dealer played by Olivier Martinez, despite being married to Richard Gere in Adrian Lynne’s romantic melodrama. She was nominated for an Oscar for the performance, but lost out to Nicole Kidman.
House of Cards
Lane joined the TV series as Robin Wright took over in the White House in a series that put middle-aged women at the heart of the story. As Wright’s character President Claire Underwood declared, “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”
Serenity, 2019
Lane teams up with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway for this thriller written and directed by Steven (Peaky Blinders) Knight and released at the start of this year. The word “bonkers” was one of the kinder reviews.
