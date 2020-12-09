An infection prevention and control team is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 on a ward which has subsequently closed to admissions.
There are currently 8 confirmed cases amongst patients linked to the outbreak on Ward 7 of Borders General Hospital, with a "small number" of staff members currently symptomatic and awaiting test results.
NHS Borders has confirmed that the ward is now closed to admissions and that members of the Test and Protect team are in the process of tracing contacts.
Meanwhile, all but "essential" visiting to the ward is suspended.
READ MORE: What are 'essential visits?' Visiting across all hospital sites suspended in Covid-hit health board
Dr Ed James, Consultant Microbiologist said: “A multidisciplinary team has been established to oversee the management of this outbreak and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”
The confirmation comes after it was yesterday announced that the local authority area will be moving to level one of the Scottish Government's tier framework from Friday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.