An infection prevention and control team is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 on a ward which has subsequently closed to admissions.

There are currently 8 confirmed cases amongst patients linked to the outbreak on Ward 7 of Borders General Hospital, with a "small number" of staff members currently symptomatic and awaiting test results.

NHS Borders has confirmed that the ward is now closed to admissions and that members of the Test and Protect team are in the process of tracing contacts.

Meanwhile, all but "essential" visiting to the ward is suspended.

Dr Ed James, Consultant Microbiologist said: “A multidisciplinary team has been established to oversee the management of this outbreak and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”

The confirmation comes after it was yesterday announced that the local authority area will be moving to level one of the Scottish Government's tier framework from Friday.