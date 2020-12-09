The number of cases and deaths related to coronavirus in Scotland have been falling in recent days, figures show.

A total of 5,868 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figures show 232 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between November 30 and December 6, down 20 from the previous week

Of these, 145 were in hospital, 78 in care homes and nine at home or in a non-institutional setting.

READ MORE: Hospital ward closes as health board confirms Covid outbreak among patients

There were 73 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 53 in Lanarkshire, and 34 in Ayrshire and Arran.

The statistics are published weekly and account for all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

READ MORE: Regulators issue warning after allergic reactions from coronavirus vaccine

Speaking at the daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government's latest statistics.

The First Minister revealed the total number of positive cases reported yesterday was 897, which represents 4.6% of the total number of tests that were carried out.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 102,372.

New figures confirmed 972 people were in hospital - a decrease of 11 from yesterday - with 50 in intensive care, a fall of seven.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 225.

A total of 147 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 150 cases recorded in Lothian.

The remaining cases were spread over eight health board areas.

An additional 39 deaths overnight brings the total number under the daily measurement to 3,989.