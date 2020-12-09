Hairdressers in areas moving from Level 4 to 3 have been told they can re-open from 6am on Friday.

The First Minister announced on Tuesday that retail services in areas including Glasgow and Lanarkshire would be permitted to re-open from 6am on Friday, while 'close contact' businesses were initially given a time of 6pm.

However, Nicola Sturgeon said today that hairdressers will be allowed to re-open from 6am - which should also apply to beauty and massage therapists.

Some businesses are understood to have already been told by politicians that they would able to start trading from 6am.

Ruth Duncan Scottish Massage Therapists Organisation (SMTO) questioned a decision by the Scottish Government to allow sports massage in Level 4 areas for elite athletes but not for those who are experiencing illness related pain. She said the guidance for the massage therapy industry had been confused throughout the pandemic.

While the Scottish Government has previously said only statutory regulated health services such as physiotherapy were permitted to continue to work in lockdown and in Level 4 areas, the Coronavirus Act states that ministers can decide which healthcare professionals can continue working.

She said: "It means that Scottish Ministers can designate who they see fit to treat health and wellness.

"There has already been a precedent set when Scottish ministers allowed sports massage in Level 4 to operate for elite sport.

"So it's ok to have a massage if you're fit and healthy, but those who really need it like palliative care, chronic pain etc can’t?

"Jason Leitch said that healthcare professionals who can work must be statutory regulated - sports massage is not statutory regulated."

She added that it was of frustration that mobile therapists and those who work from home had been denied any financial aid.

She said: "There has been nothing yet on any financial support for mobile therapists despite being asked to provide a survey for the Scottish Government.

"Therapists who room rent at another clinic have also been denied support because they have no landlord/commercial contract."

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government for a response.