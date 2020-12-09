THE SNP have blasted the UK Government for allowing Northern Ireland access to the EU single Market but “denying” Scotland the same.

The issue was raised during Scottish Questions and Prime Minister’s Questions by SNP MPs today.

Mhairi Black, MP for Paisley and Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, both asked about arrangements for access to the EU market in Scotland.

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochabar, asked Boris Johnson why Scotland was “being shafted” and added: “ Yesterday it was confirmed that Northern Ireland is getting the best of both worlds – access to the EU single market and customs union.

“This is great news in Northern Ireland but it leaves Scotland, who also voted to remain, leaving with the hardest of Brexits.”

“Why is Scotland being shafted by this double dealing? Can the Prime Minister explain to Scottish businesses why this is fair?”

Boris Johnson responded: “In common with the whole of the rest of the United Kingdom, Scotland will benefit from substantial access, of devolved powers for Scotland and will benefit from the regaining of money, borders and laws.

“As I never tire of telling (Mr Blackford) in spite of all his jeering, Scotland will take back control of colossal quantities of fish.”

Mr Blackford also asked if he expected ‘Baroness Davidson’ and other Scottish Conservatives to resign from the party if Scotland did not gain access ot the EU single market.

The MP said: “ “The Prime Minister can spin all he likes, but everyone can now see the total contempt this UK Government holds for Scottish interests. Northern Ireland gets a single market and customs union, we get nothing.

“Ruth Davidson said that such an act would undermine the integrity of the United Kingdom. The former Scottish Tory constitution spokesperson said it would be the end of the union. They along with the former Scottish Secretary said if this were to happen, they would all resign.

“So since the Prime Minister is ready to sell out Scotland’s interests with his Brexit deal, does he expect to receive these resignation letters from Baroness Davidson or her cohorts before or after he travels to Brussels tonight?”

Mr Johnson responded: “I think the only reasonable answer to that question is I think it highly unlikely that those letters will arrive and I think he does gross injustice to Scotland, to the future of Scotland, which will be assured within the single market of the United Kingdom.”

Sir Keir Starmer brought up the issue of Brexit, and asked the Prime Minister if “will he end this charade, end the uncertainty, get the deal he promised, and allow the country to move on?”

The Labour leader was participating from home in Camden, having been forced to self-isolate after a member of Labour staff contracted coronavirus.

Mr Johnson replied: “He remains deafeningly silent on what he really thinks about a Brexit deal. While he puts a cold towel round his head lost in thought and tries to work out what his position is … we’re getting on with the work of government.”