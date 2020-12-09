The Covid-19 pandemic is being used as a way to front text message scams, according to evidence collected by Trading Standards Scotland.

Consumers have been warned about how fraudsters are targeting people across Scotland - as scammers use both the Test and Protect scheme and the support fund for self-isolation to steal people’s personal information.

Trading Standards Scotland Scam Share reports have highlighted two text message scams which have been detected by consumers in Scotland.

The first, which has been sent to people in the Central Belt, involves the Scottish Government’s £500 support grant for low income workers.

Victims reported being asked to click on a bogus link, which often leads to the theft of sensitive data.

People have been reminded that while local authorities may get in touch to offer advice to those self-isolating, they will never offer the grant by text message.

A similar scam was also reported where WhatsApp was used to send fake messages pretending to be from the Test and Protect app.

Once the recipient responded to the fake contact tracers, they were asked to provide personal details.

Marjorie Gibson, head of operations with Advice Direct Scotland said:“We know technology is being used in the fight against coronavirus, both to stop the spread and get support to those who need it.

“But with that comes the increased risk of criminals using these developments to steal money and sensitive data.

“You should never respond to a text or a Whatsapp message which asks for personal data.

“A council which wants to provide help via the self-isolation grant would never do so by text.

She added: “If you think a message or an email involving government, council or NHS initiatives doesn’t look or seem right, then it probably isn’t.”

Scotland’s national consumer advice service – consumeradvice.scot – has urged anyone with concerns about text messages relating to Covid to report them to its new ScamWatch tool, and to contact its advisers for advice if they need help.