THE cliched and easily repeated messages - from both managers and players - of 'one game at a time', 'working hard in training' and 'only focusing on the next fixture' don't exactly make for great headlines.

But that has been the story of the season so far for Rangers and now supporters can dream of the fairytale ending.

Those very fans have seen Steven Gerrard's side make few mistakes this term. And they must avoid the biggest one of all by getting carried away with events at Ibrox and Parkhead in recent weeks.

The remaining months of the Premiership title race are all about the C words for Rangers. It is consistency and complacency - rather than Celtic - that they must focus on going forward.

The well documented issues that their Old Firm rivals are experiencing at present have raised the spirits of Gers fans recently. If there is any support that is due a period of light-hearted enjoyment, it is one that has been through more than any fan base ever should during the last decade.

This season is about what Rangers can achieve rather than stop, though, and 55 is a far more significant number than 10 for them. But no matter when the next league title is won, it will be amongst the most historic and most celebrated in the long honours list.

There will have been days when fans feared they might not see Rangers in action again, never mind be in the position where they are regularly competing in Europe and now heading towards that sought-after silverware.

They had to endure the pain of the Craig Whyte era, the agony while the likes of Mike Ashley and the Easdale brothers called the shots and the embarrassment of Old Firm hammerings under Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty.

Through it all, they remained resilient and loyal. They took the blows and still came back looking for more as they stood by their club through thick and thin.

They are right to have a spring in their step these days.

The squad that Gerrard has assembled is the finest Ibrox has seen since Walter Smith's second spell in charge, while the football on offer has been a joy to watch for large swathes of a so far unbeaten season.

As is the way in Old Firm life, when one side is on top of the world, the other is in the depths of despair and that is where Neil Lennon finds himself at present.

Ask the bookies and they will tell you that Rangers will be champions. But this title race is far from over and nobody at Rangers will be getting ahead of themselves right now.

Supporters are entitled to their laughs and wise-cracks as they listen to phone-ins, browse social media and stick 'Live It Up' by Mental As Anything on repeat.

But they must enjoy themselves with the reminder that nothing is won just yet.

That is the message that Gerrard will be emphasising to his players on a daily basis and it is the one he points out regularly in public.

There can be no premature party at Ibrox and there is no point in looking at permutations over what may or may not unfold in the run of fixtures leading into the Old Firm clash on January 2.

The 13-point lead is skewed slightly by the fact that Celtic have played two fewer games but Rangers have done everything required so far and the pressure applied across the city is certainly taking its toll.

All Rangers can do is keep taking their of their own business, keep ticking the matches off one by one.

If they do, then before they know it they may well find themselves in the position where they can start dreaming of title celebrations.

Should that coincide with the country returning to some degree of normality as the Covid vaccine continues to be rolled out, then the wait will all have been worth it for those long-suffering supporters.

At times over the past two seasons, there has been a sense that Rangers have got carried away a little bit when they thought that they were on to something under Gerrard.

That feeling just isn't there these days, though. Even from the outside looking in, it is clear there is a mentality and a mindset that is different.

Rangers have had the quality of squad to challenge for silverware in previous campaigns, but this is the first time it looks as if they have the focus as well as they go about their business in a ruthlessly impressive manner.

That mark of champions remains the unknown about Gerrard's side. If they can answer that question, then there is nothing stopping them going on to win their first league crown in ten years.

It will be in adversity where Rangers' true credentials are shown. There will come a time when Gerrard's side stumble, and their reaction to it will determine their chances.

There can be no repeat of the collapses that blighted Gerrard's first two terms at Ibrox and those periods should ensure fans remain cautious.

If Rangers respond in the right manner to whatever setback they suffer, it will say plenty about the progress they have made individually and collectively this term.

Only dropping four points at this stage of the campaign is a remarkable effort and the benefit of momentum is clear to see for Rangers.

When that is interrupted, when there is a jolt to the system, that is when a different question will be asked. Answer it correctly and this season could have a far more pleasing ending than so many others.

That moment won't faze Gerrard and there should be no over-reaction from fans either. Rangers just have to keep calm and carry on.