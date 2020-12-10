PHONEY patriotism, the safety of the vaccine and the Royal couple’s train tour were the issues debated by columnists in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Fintan O’Toole described the Health Secretary’s ‘pretend crying’ on breakfast tv over the vaccine as a bizarre pantomime.

“The simple emotions that any sane person might be feeling – relief, hope, a tinge of wonder at the extraordinary ingenuity of which our species is capable – are not enough,” he said. “Another layer of sentiment must be slathered on. As throughout the pandemic, that extra coating is a thick overlay of phoney patriotism.”

He said the first man to receive the vaccine was named William Shakespeare, ‘presumably because there was no William Churchill available.’

“The ultra-fast British approval process has released a sugar rush of euphoria,” he said. “But the longer-term need is for reassurance. Many people are wary, and the anti-vaxxers will play on their anxieties. Being able to show that every possible precaution has been taken is a vital weapon in this war for hearts and minds.”

He said that, for everyone else in the world, the race has been against the virus. Not so for the Johnson Government, he added.

“For the Johnson regime, it seems, the race is against everybody else.,” he said. “It’s rather sad. Confident countries don’t need to suck the joy out of a great achievement for humanity by wrapping it in red, white and blue. We’ve all shed enough real tears this year – spare us the fake patriotic ones.”

The Daily Express

Vanessa Feltz said she has spoken to numerous professors of virology, immunology, aerosol bacteriology, ICU and emergency medicine on her Radio 2 show.

“I have pinned them down and lobbed the following two crucial questions at them: Do you love your mother? And if so, what would you tell her to do?,” she said. “Obviously ever since Pfizer-BioNTech cracked it I’ve been mercilessly picking their brains on the new vaccine. Is it safe? The answer is a resounding “Yes”. “

She said they all denied any corners had been cut on testing and, instead, the vaccine had been more rigorously tested than usual.

The vaccine showed ‘almost no’ side effects she said she was told and any there are should disappear within 48 hours.

“I’ve asked if they know exactly what is in the inoculations and they say they do,” she added. “Could the contents stay in the body and cause problems in the future? No, they say, the ingredients enter the body, activate the immune system which fights coronavirus and exit within a couple of days

“Then I ask my billion-dollar question – if you love your mum would you let her have the vaccine? Their voices soften. “Oh my goodness,” say these great pioneers. “I would do anything on earth to have my beloved mum vaccinated and I cannot wait to be inoculated myself.” I am entirely convinced. When they summon me – I think I’m in the lower-priority vaccine band 8 – I will be thrilled, honoured and immensely relieved to be jabbed.”

The Daily Mail

Sarah Vine said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never shrink in their commitment to the British public.

“This pandemic has, like all emergencies, really sorted the sheep from the goats,” she said. “And few public figures have come into their own like Kate and William. While other royals have taken a back seat — either due to circumstance or desire — the Duke and Duchess seem to have redoubled their efforts to connect with the nation at a time of deep crisis.”

She said both Nicola Sturgeon and the Welsh health secretary had been ‘grumpy’ about the Royal couple visiting their countries on the train tour this week.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not really about the rules, is it?,” she asked. “At a time when both devolved administrations have seized the opportunities presented by Covid to foster divisions and further dreams of independence, the Duke and Duchess are a reminder of all that is good about the British Crown and the Union, which Sturgeon especially is keen to dissolve.”

She said that with the Prince Andrew/Epstein affair and Megxit, 2020 had not been the best year for the Royal family.

“For two people to show such maturity and solid moral compass at such a relatively young age — they are both just 38 — demonstrates that whatever else may befall Britain, the long-term future of the monarchy is in safe hands.”