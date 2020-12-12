IN her 2015 book Naked at the Albert Hall, Tracey Thorn, owner of one of the great English pop voices, was at pains to point out that “there’s more thinking in singing than you might think.”

The line came to mind while listening to Extraordinary Voices with Nora Fischer on Radio 3 last Saturday. The first of three programmes (the second airs tomorrow night at 11pm), Fischer was exploring the idea of vocal blend and decoration. A fine excuse to hear voice after glorious voice in an hour that took in everything from Bulgarian female choirs to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, and travelled from Monteverdi’s Vespers to the Flintstones theme tune as sung by Jacob Collier multi-tracking his voice (clever, though not necessarily enjoyable; but then I was always more of a Top Cat fan)