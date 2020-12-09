Coronation Street

A WRONG ‘un on the loose, a Barlow being unfaithful, and strong women with remarks so catty they should have been wearing a bell. Coronation Street marked its 60th birthday by playing to its strengths. What a swell party it was. For some.

Since the first episode of Tony Warren’s creation aired on December 9, 1960, a lot of tragedy and comedy has flowed over those cobbled streets in that fictional town in the north of England.

If the ghosts were taking a stroll last night there would have been much that was familiar, and some things well beyond their ken.

“What’s with the daft masks?” Ena Sharples might have asked. Hilda Ogden could not have resisted running a finger over the bar at the Rovers, collecting dust that would never have been there in Annie Walker’s day.

All would have recognised Ken Barlow as he stood in front of a bulldozer set to knock down the street to build luxury flats.

“Tank man,” said Roy Cropper.

“I must have missed that Marvel film,” said David Platt.

“Tiananmen Square,” corrected Roy, Anorak Man.

Earlier, Evelyn teased 81-year-old Ken for going home to bed to nurse his sciatica rather than camp out overnight. “It’s a good job Gandhi didn’t take that stance, intit?”

Humour, plus fine actors and superb writers, has kept Corry going longer than any other soap. But it has also had its serious and shocking sides, bringing out into the open what is usually kept behind closed doors. The story involving Geoff’s coercive control of Yasmeen was just the latest of these, as was the tragic plight of Leanne and Steve’s son. It is a rare night when an episode does not end with a helpline contact.

With Yasmeen free, Geoff set about making her life a misery again. In the grand traditions of soap we think we know how that tale ended, but nothing is for sure until we see the next episode.

Among the Barlows there was trouble and strife, even though they were meant to be toasting the soon to be wed Peter and Carla. “Nothing says England more than a warm glass of bubbly,” growled Adam, the only Scot on the street. Adam has been a naughty boy. Of course he has, he’s Mike Baldwin’s son.

The hour long episode flew by with only the odd fly in the birthday cake icing. How many creepy ventriloquist dolls can even Geoff have? And why had a power cut prevented everyone using their phones?

It mattered not. The fans will be there again tomorrow. Whether you are from Ayr or Aylesbury, the street is home.