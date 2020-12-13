What's the story?
Elaine C Smith, Richard Wilson and Jack Docherty.
Walk into a bar?
Chance would be a fine thing these days. It's a new three-part BBC Scotland series, The Moments That Made, profiling the careers of some of Scotland's favourite comedy performers.
Tell me more.
The opening episode focuses on Elaine C Smith, best-known as Mary Doll in Rab C Nesbitt and for starring as the incorrigible Christine in Two Doors Down. It charts her path to stardom as Smith sought to make it in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Two further instalments, due to air later this month, will shine a spotlight on the careers of Richard Wilson and Jack Docherty.
Wilson's gems include Crown Court, Tutti Frutti and Hot Metal, not to forget his famous role as grumpy Victor Meldrew in One Foot in the Grave.
Docherty's CV spans everything from cult classic, Absolutely, to playing Chief Miekelson in mockumentary series Scot Squad.
What can we expect?
A feast of nostalgia-inducing clips and a plethora of talking heads paying tribute, including Alex Norton, David Tennant and Arabella Weir, as well as Moray Hunter, Gordon Kennedy and Pete Baikie.
When can I watch?
The Moments That Made…Elaine C Smith airs on BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 10pm, with further episodes on December 23 and 30.
