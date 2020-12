FROM a young age, now 67, I always thought that Scotland should have its own government. There was none of the wha's-like-us mentality, jingoism or anti-English sentiment in this view, simply that we in Scotland should be responsible for own decision-making, in common with almost every country in the world.

I've debated and argued with friends and family over this issue and never understood the reluctance to go down this path. Over recent years, however, I have become more and more disillusioned with the direction Scotland has taken under an SNP Government. Could anyone argue that decisions taken have improved education provision in Scotland, or how our health service operates, or the access to, delivery of and accountability of our police service? Among other things, we've had the named person farrago, and internecine warfare involving the First Minister and her predecessor, where the Government has chosen to deny public access to its legal advice. On what basis? It's not an issue of national security or some such, it was advice given about a complaint and how that complaint was handled. Why the secrecy?