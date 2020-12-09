Celtic fan group The Green Brigade have shared details on social media of a planned protest at Celtic Park.

The group has called for Celtic fans to gather to demand change at the club in a "Covid-compliant" organised protest to "convey the concerns of the fans to the Club."

Those attending have been urged to not travel from outside of Glasgow, make wear a facemask at all times, and adhere to social distancing.

In a statement released on their website they say: "We have liaised with the Club and with the police and we are now calling on those fans who wish to protest to come to The Celtic Way on Sunday 13th December at 1pm and at no other time.

"We recognise that there will be mixed feelings on this but please be assured that our aim is to ensure that the Celtic support can express their views safely and to avoid spontaneous demonstrations in which our fans are vulnerable to arrest or becoming ill."

The protest will be held on Sunday, a few days after Glasgow is put into tier 3.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow Division, said: "An appropriate policing plan will be in place.

"The Scottish Government strongly advise against protests in areas under level three restrictions. We would urge people to follow this guidance and find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We understand people may still want to make their voices heard but they must do so lawfully and peacefully. Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required."