ONLINE market places are failing to adequately respond to reports about dangerous products from consumers and allowing items to remain on sale even when they have been recalled in the UK and across Europe.

A new investigation has found that Amazon.com, eBay and Wish were all allowing "dangerous" products to be sold that have been banned Europe-wide.

And when researchers went undercover to report these products in the same way that an everyday consumer would, not one of the items was removed from sale.

The consumer organisation Which, which carried out the research called on the government to make online marketplaces legally responsible for stopping dangerous products from being sold on their sites, so that consumers are protected from products with serious safety flaws being sold by third-parties.

Which said it searched on Safety Gate, a database of dangerous consumer products from across Europe that have been identified as posing a safety risk to consumers, and found nine products that were still available to order from online marketplaces including Amazon.com, eBay and Wish.

The products deemed unsafe by Safety Gate include a specific hair-styling tool at risk of catching fire and a certain brand of fake snow powder which is a choking hazard for children.

The consumer organisation said it proved difficult to report these banned items effectively.

Amazon and eBay have reporting tools on their product listings, but Which's experts struggled to find a clear option for reporting a safety issue – instead it found ways to report issues like ‘incorrect product information’ or ‘prohibited items’.

In the end, they plumped for reporting as a ‘product quality issue’ and ‘fraudulent listing activities’.

When investigators replicated the reporting process that an everyday consumer might use, using pseudonyms, no action was taken by either online marketplace.

Researchers did receive a response from Wish – it said that it would review the report to see if the product listing breached its policies. However, there was no further response from Wish and, nearly a month later, the listing for the dangerous recalled product remained live.

Only after the issues were reported to the firms’ respective press offices by Which? was action quickly taken to remove the products.

The consumer organisation said: "These sites have all signed up to the EU’s product safety pledge, which states that marketplaces should provide a clear way for customers to notify them of dangerous product listings and give an appropriate response within five working days. However these findings suggest they are falling short – raising questions about the effectiveness of voluntary initiatives."

It said it had "serious concerns" about how difficult it is for consumers to report dangerous products.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “Our investigation suggests many customer reports of dangerous products for sale online could end up being ignored or disregarded, and that it can be difficult to report products accurately in the first place.

“It is unacceptable that the biggest online marketplaces only seem to take safety concerns seriously when a watchdog like Which? comes calling.

“That’s why it’s vitally important for online marketplaces to be given greater legal responsibility for the safety of products sold on their sites, to ensure that they take proactive action to protect their customers.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “Safety is our top priority and we want customers to shop with confidence on our stores. We have proactive measures in place to prevent suspicious or non-compliant products from being listed and we monitor the products sold in our stores for product safety concerns.

“When appropriate, we remove a product from the store, reach out to sellers, manufacturers, and government agencies for additional information, or take other actions. If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact our Customer Service directly so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”

Amazon said there is a link to contact customer services at the top of every page in the navigation bar as well as in the ‘Let us help you’ section at the bottom of each page – and that this is the easiest and most efficient way to report any issue. It also has a link at the top of every page to the customer’s “Returns & Orders”, which is another channel to report problems and concerns.

An eBay spokesman said: "We take product safety extremely seriously, working closely with authorities including Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety and Standards to help educate sellers and protect buyers. Over a recent twelve-month period our filters blocked four million listings from making it onto site.

"When using our ‘report listing’ function, Which? incorrectly reported two of these items by selecting the wrong reason for reporting, meaning the listings weren’t assessed for being unsafe, delaying the review process. One of the items listed wasn’t reported via the tool at all.

"We have now removed all eight listings flagged by Which? and asked sellers to issue a recall notice. Users can report any eBay listing by simply clicking the report button and selecting from the list of options. We will always investigate reported listings and take appropriate action against sellers.

"In addition to reporting listings to eBay, users can also report them to the seller and their local Trading Standards. We work closely with authorities to protect buyers and ensure eBay remains a safe marketplace to buy and sell’.

Wish added: "We are committed to providing a safe environment for our users to shop online and have, over recent years, introduced a variety of measures designed to prevent, detect and respond to listings that are alleged to be unsafe. This includes monitoring the RAPEX [Safety Gate] database for notifications that concern Wish and facilitating a ‘notice and take-down’ procedure that is accessible to members of the public, authorities and industry bodies. As a further demonstration of our commitment to consumer welfare, we also became a signatory of the EC Product Safety Pledge in July 2020.

"We typically react to government notices within two working days, assuming a sufficient level of evidence is provided. Our current takedown procedure includes notification of a product recall to affected customers and merchants via email."