ONLINE market places are failing to adequately respond to reports about dangerous products from consumers and allowing items to remain on sale even when they have been recalled in the UK and across Europe.

A new investigation reveals today that "dangerous" products are being allowed to be sold that have been banned Europe-wide.

READ MORE: Amazon, eBay, Wish: Concern over dangerous products not being removed after alerts

And when researchers went undercover to report these products in the same way that an everyday consumer would, not one of the items was removed from sale.

The consumer organisation Which, which carried out the research called on the government to make online marketplaces legally responsible for stopping dangerous products from being sold on their sites, so that consumers are protected from products with serious safety flaws being sold by third-parties.

The consumer organisation has issued advice on how to avoid fake and dangerous products

Deals that look too good to be true, often are – many of the dangerous safety issues found by Which? have been discovered on cheap products bought online.

Stick to known brands – the majority of problems we’ve found come from unknown brands, or unbranded products.

Do your research – it’s worth putting the time in before you buy, and don’t just rely on high customer review scores which can be artificially inflated on the marketplaces.

Check the brand

The popularity of online marketplaces has coincided with the rise of the ‘unknown brand’. Marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay are filled with tantalisingly cheap options that may be boosted by hundreds or thousands of positive reviews, but many of these are on brands you might not recognise. We’ve highlighted the dangers of fake reviews many times over the past few years, but a pattern we’ve found in our product safety work is that the vast majority of issues are with products from brands we’d never heard of.

Beware of fakes, copycats and counterfeits

Sometimes brand considerations will only get you so far – our investigations have revealed counterfeit products and misleading listings that may look like an official product, only to end up being a cheap clone. These will likely be of inferior quality but can also be dangerous, particularly if there is a safety element involved. Counterfeits can be difficult or even impossible to identify from the listings themselves, especially when they use official photography from the real brand.

Be aware of safety standards

It can be difficult to tell if a product complies with a safety standard from a product listing at an online retailer, so if this is important you may want to email the seller to find out. These standards should be clearly included in any documentation that comes with the product, however.

Extra background on the reporting tools

Amazon: Within Amazon’s ‘report incorrect product information’ tool you can alert it to issues such as price, unclear images and missing information. Which? chose to report the product it found for sale using the ‘product quality issue’ option.

Amazon has since told Which? that shoppers should report safety issues using the chat function, which can be found on the customer service page, rather than the reporting tool on the listing.

eBay: Via eBay, you can report a listing for copyright and trademark issues, listing practices, price gouging and if it’s a prohibited or restricted item. Which? reported using ‘fraudulent listing activities’ as it couldn’t find a specific ‘safety’ option.

eBay told Which? that shoppers should report recalled or counterfeit products using the tool as ‘other’ prohibited items. There isn’t a general ‘safety issue’ option, though.

Wish: Reporting a dangerous recalled product that was for sale on Wish left Which? researchers scratching their heads even more. After a search for ‘dangerous product’ within the help section of the website, they found an email address for reporting community guideline violations.

There’s no mention of safety issues or product recalls within the community guidelines, but Which? went ahead with its report anyway.

Wish encourages its customers to notify it of dangerous product listings by emailing report-abuse@wish.com and providing full details of the products/activity of concern.